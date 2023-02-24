The objective hasn’t changed for Denham Springs High powerlifting coach Joe Ryan and his team heading into the East Regional meet this weekend.
“I’m not really interested in whether we win the region as a team or not,” he said. “I want our best to get to state, so that way we have a chance at a state championship.”
The meet will be held at Catholic High on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Denham Springs’ 11-person contingent for regionals is anchored by Lawson Navarre (123 pounds), Ian Guarisco (148 pounds), Micah Harrison (165 pounds) and sophomore Trent Harrison (198 pounds), with Ryan noting DSHS lost eight seniors from last year’s regional team, with Navarre, Guarisco and Trent Harrison returning.
“I don’t have anyone this year over the 242-pound weight class,” Ryan said. “We’re kind of in a rebuilding year with the boys.”
The plus for Ryan is that 25 freshmen came out for the boys team this season, which he said should help the program in the heavier weight classes in the future. On the other side of the coin, he said a number of seniors will be making their first regional appearances.
“Our regional team in the past has been the same kids over and over the past few years,” Ryan said. “They were kind of the core of it, and so now those kids are gone, so you’ve kind of got to re-build in a way. We’ll see what happens. We’re building upon it, and the program’s still growing. We’ll get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.