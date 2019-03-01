DENHAM SPRINGS – What a difference a year makesm and for the Denham Springs High School powerlifting program, that translated into the school’s two-year-old program embracing greater expectations.
Whether it’s been the number of participants nearly doubling over the first year, or how the status of program has literally changed overnight from simply getting off the ground to regional championship with greater expectations at the state level.
That’s the kind of ground Denham Springs has covered in a relativley short period of time under coach Joe Ryan, whose two programs each won their respective team titles at last week’s East Regional and produced seven individual champions, and will send a total of 15 competitors to the LHSAA state championships next weekend at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria.
“We started from scratch, nobody knew anything about it,” said Ryan, who is assisted by his wife, Betsy Ryan, Kyle Manning, Tyler Love and Steve Dartez. “Some kids had never lifted any weights in their life. The kids are just excited about doing it.
There were modest goals set for the program in its infancy last year and Denham Springs’ boys were third and girls fourth during the 2018 East Region meet.
Fast-forward to the events of last week and the same program, which experienced a growth in participants this year from 38 to 63 and produced the kind of results Ryan and his staff had envisioned.
“Last year we had success, but this year our goal was to take the next step and win the region,” Ryan said. “State championships don’t happen overnight.”
Denham Springs put together a pair team titles during regional competition held at Grady Hornsby Gymnasium with the girls registering four individual championships, the boys three.
The boys piled up 50 points and finished ahead of Live Oak (43) and Zachary (21). Springfield was sixth (12).
Led by the record-breaking performance of Lauryn Bowman, the girls edged Port Allen 49-48 for first place, while Holden was third with 19 points, led by 165-pound champion Lauren Politz, who was named Outstanding Lifter.
Bowman, the 114-pound champion, came away with the region’s only record with a 150-pound bench press, snapping the seven-year-old mark of 145.
DSHS’ girls also picked up regional titles from Cailey Aucoin (690 total pounds), Kadynn Germain (685 total pounds) and Noa Vallejo (840 total pounds).
The Lady Jackets will have a total of eight representatives that qualified for state in Taylor Weatherford (365 total pounds), Savanah Brose (535 total pounds), Marissa McAlexander (505 total pounds) and Kellie Price (665 total pounds) who earned invitations by ranking in the top 10 statewide in their respective weight classes.
“It’s something new, it’s not the norm,” Ryan said of the growth of the sport on the girls side.
Ryan credited the improvement of the boys team this season to the addition of more football players.
Two of those players – Leo Montanez and Alex Harris – claimed regional titles with total lifts of 1,375 and 1,265 pounds, respectively.
The other individual champion for the Yellow Jackets was Dale Guidry (630 total pounds).
“Getting that foundation of guys who spend most of their time working out is a big help,” Ryan said.
The boys, who placed in all 11 weight divisions at regionals, also had state qualifiers in Kevin Kidd (770 total pounds), Jace Zachary (1,075 total pounds), Justin Brose (1,110 total pounds) and Lance Kerry (1,150 total pounds).
Ryan said both of his team’s are better equipped to make a bigger splash on the team standings at state where the girls were 10th a year ago, the boys 12th.
Harris’ fifth-place showing at state was the best among the boys in 2018.
“I think we can definitely make some noise,” Ryan said. “We can steal some points from teams that may be in contention. The kids are just now hitting their peaks, they’re gaining confidence, getting stronger.”
Other state powerlifting qualifiers from Livingston Parish:
Holden
Girls
Name | Weight Class | Finish | Total weight
Haylee Bordelon | 105 | Third | 310
Olivia Barnes | 114 | Fourth | 514
*Lauren Politz | 165 | First | 730
Madalynn Cooper | 181 | Fourth | 535
Josie Purvis | 198 | Third | 565
Shelbi Kennedy | 198 | Sixth |405
Kayla Davis | 220 | Fourth |635
Gabriel Sharp | SHW | Sixth | 580
Allison Wilson | SHW | Seventh | 545
*Voted Outstanding Lifter for the heavyweight class.
Boys
Name | Weight Class | Finish | Total weight
Lane Courtney| 148 | Ninth | 655
Joel Gill | 165 | Eighth | 815
Joel Penalber | SHW | Ninth | 825
French Settlement
Girls
Name | Weight Class | Finish | Total weight
Serenity Smith | 165 | Third | 560
Live Oak
Boys
Name | Weight Class | Finish | Total weight
Will Mercer | 123 | First | 710
Joey Brewer | 132 | Second | 830
MJ Hughes | 165 | First | 1,105
Kee Hawkins | 220 | First | 1,430
Blake Robinson | 220 | Second | 1,235
Springfield
Boys
Name | Weight Class | Finish | Total weight
Fisher Stoetzner | 123 | Sixth | 565
Noah Bonura | 181 | Fifth | 930
Sam Hoover | 220 | 10th | 945
Tykelon Jackson | 275 | Third | 1205
Austyn Wallace | SHW | Second | 1,150
Ian Miller | SHW | Third | 1,145
