A total of 43 athletes from Livingston Parish qualified for the state powerlifting meet based on their performances in regional competition at Denham Springs High last Thursday and Friday.
Denham Springs led the way with eight qualifiers, led by regional champions Connor Rutland, Ian Guarisco, Jack Guidry and Nate LaRue.
Rutland had total of 815 pounds at 123.5 pounds, while Guarisco had 810 pounds at 132.3. Guidry had a total of 1,300 pounds at 220.3, while LaRue had 1,360 at 275.5.
On the girls side, Doyle’s Layna Neesom won the regional title in the 181.8 pound weight class with a total of 660 pounds, while Holden’s Mary Woods captured the regional title with 845 pounds in the 198.3 pound division.
The Holden girls led parish schools with a full complement of 11 athletes qualifying for state, while Denham Springs had eight.
Denham’s Ryann Roberson won the regional title in the 97-pound class with 480 total pounds, while Raygan Bosco of DSHS was also a regional champion with 950 pounds in the 220.3- pound class.
The state meet will be held March 18-20 at Fant Ewing Coliseum in Monroe.
Here is a complete list of state qualifiers from Livingston Parish:
BOYS
Holden: Hunter Vancel, Christopher Oliphant-Bonds
Doyle: Shawn West, Troy McLin, Cade Harris, Carter Anderson
French Settlement: Blain Seale
Springfield: Trevor Sanchez, Koby Linares, Ian Miller, Ethan Crawford
Denham Springs: Connor Rutland, Ian Guarisco, Landon Kent, Jack Guidry, Casen Cox, Dylan Watson, Nate LaRue, Christopher Smith
GIRLS
Doyle: Anna Catherine Cowsar, Catherine Bankston, Layna Neesom, Alicia Lindsay
Holden: Ava Maynard, Olivia Barnes, Jaydynn Sharp, Haylee Bordelon, Jolie George, Anna Hutchinson, Sara Torres, Mary Woods, Isabella Guidry, Kayla Davis, Gabrielle Sharp
Springfield: Isabella Alvarez
Denham Springs: Ryann Roberson, Blasia Bonfanti, Taylor Weatherford, Paige Landry, Taylor Luneau, Hannah Enamorado, Victoria Duost, Raygan Bosco
