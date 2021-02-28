Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 76F. Winds SW at less than 5 mph, becoming NE and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.