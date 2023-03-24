The Holden boys powerlifting team made more progress when it comes to the state meet, finishing eighth as a team in Division V on Wednesday at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

“We were really unsure going into this year what it was going to look like,” White said of the Holden boys team, noting the team finished ninth last season. “We knew we were bringing Taylor Purvis back. It felt like, ‘Hey man, we might take a little step back’, but we got five kids there (to state), and we managed to get ourselves in the top eight. I feel like that was a huge accomplishment.”

