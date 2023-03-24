The Holden boys powerlifting team made more progress when it comes to the state meet, finishing eighth as a team in Division V on Wednesday at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
“We were really unsure going into this year what it was going to look like,” White said of the Holden boys team, noting the team finished ninth last season. “We knew we were bringing Taylor Purvis back. It felt like, ‘Hey man, we might take a little step back’, but we got five kids there (to state), and we managed to get ourselves in the top eight. I feel like that was a huge accomplishment.”
Ascension Catholic had 47 points to win the team title, while Cedar Creek was second (44) and Catholic-Pointe Coupee third (27). The Rockets scored 12 points as a team.
Holden’s team effort was paced by a second-place finish from Purvis at 132 pounds with lifts of 320 pounds in the squat, 230 pounds in the bench press and 395 in the deadlift for a total of 945 pounds. Purvis established a meet record in the bench press.
“He went up a weight class this year (to a) super competitive weight class, but he had a real good squat day,” White said of Purvis. “He set the bench record for Division V 132s … then hit a huge deadlift to get himself into second place – a 395-pound deadlift. I don’t think he had deadlifted more than 345 in a meet this year. That’s clutch, man. He had a great day. He’s kind of coming into his own as a leader for our males.”
Chase Smith was third at 114 pounds (245-150-275 – 670), while Aiden Raborn was fourth at 148 pounds (335-190-410 – 935)
“Chase Smith getting into the top three, that was a big deal for us,” White said. “We had some good breaks our way in that weight class, and he managed to get up there.”
White said Raborn was sitting in seventh place after bench press before climbing after his deadlift.
“Like I tell kids, it’s a three lift meet,” White said. “He had a great attitude. He didn’t pout that he was down a little bit. He just stayed with it, stayed positive, and when it came time to deadlift, he put himself in a real good position. I was very happy with him. I think he’s got a chance to do some really, really good things.”
Nathan Raborn was 10th at 181 pounds (300-190-410 – 900), and Ian Case was 10th at 275 pounds (260-170-305 – 735).
White said Nathan Raborn lifted after breaking three toes at the regional meet.
“All you tell them is you can’t really do much, but you don’t ever know if you’re going to get a chance to do it again, make the most of it,” White said. “To his credit, he never complained. Not a word.”
“Ian Case probably had his best meet of the year,” White continued. “He went out there and did well. I was happy with them.”
White said there’s a new goal for the Rockets heading into next season.
“I told them at the end, we need to start getting into the mindset of next year, let’s try to get in that top six,” White said. “Let’s build on this thing. We can have success on the male side too, and I think now we’ve kind of started to show that a little bit, but we need to capitalize on that momentum.”
In Division V, French Settlement finished 14th with two points as Jonathan Barber was fifth at 148 pounds (360-200-410 – 970), while teammate Jacob Delatte was eighth in the same weight class (345-175-360 – 880).
Springfield’s Trevor Sanchez finished ninth at 165 pounds (335-195-395 – 925).
