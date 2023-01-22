The Holden girls powerlifting team made the most of its numbers while competing in the Joey Chustz Invitational on Saturday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
The Lady Rockets had 11 competitors in the meet, and all of them reached the podium, helping Holden capture the team title.
“We kind of set some goals, and sometimes it just works our real well and you kind of have a day like you did yesterday,” Holden coach David White said, noting it was the program’s first first-place finish at a meet. “Like we tell them, with the invitationals, we’re going to try to hit some numbers and we’re not overly worried about necessarily winning or losing. Obviously, you want to win, but you really just want to put up good numbers and show some progress. It was a good day. They did well.”
“We’ve been right there in a lot of stuff,” White continued, saying Holden has finished second at regionals three times, along with two runner-ups and a third-place finish at state. “To kind of break through and get a win, I think that’s always good for the kids.”
White, who thanked DSHS coach Joe Ryan and his team for their efforts in hosting Saturday’s meet, said Lady Rockets are divided into two groups this season because of the number of lifters participating. The crew that lifted in Saturday’s meet featured a number of two-sport athletes.
Raievah Craddock, also a member of the Holden softball team, was the light platform lifter of the day, hitting 285 in the squat, 150 on the bench press and 300 on deadlift for a total of 735 pounds, taking first place in the 123-pound division.
“She had a good day,” White said of Craddock. “She’s strong. She’s dropped a weight class since last year. She’s a good athlete – center fielder in softball – and super, super strong. She’s got a very bright future in both sports. She had a really good day, and she’s got some more in the tank too. She worked very, very hard.”
Hannah Kennedy (295-135-270 – 700) was first at 198 pounds, while Mary Woods (400-225-350 – 975) took first place at 200 pounds. Taylor Douglas (315-190-355 – 860) and Mollie Bailey (315-190-355 – 860) finished 1-2 in the superheavyweight division.
“A lot of them lifted at state last year for us,” White said. “They’re veterans, and they showed progress. That’s kind of what you want on that. Mary and them, they’re so consistent. She’s definitely improved some things as well. Her numbers went up. It gets tough when you start putting the numbers she did last year, it’s hard to increase them. They all did a good job, every one of them. They have high expectations of themselves, and they do a good job.”
In the 132-pound division, Madison McDonald was second (235-130-260 – 625), while Jayden Sharp was third (230-125-260 – 615). Kamrynn Ouber won the 181-pound division (300-150-315 – 765).
First-year lifter Kacey Breithaupt, a member of the Holden basketball and softball teams, took first place in the 148-pound division (230-140-300 – 670).
Hailey Galyean, who is also on the Holden basketball and softball teams, won the 114-pound division (235-125-260 – 620), while Brynlee White was third (205-100-200 – 505).
“A lot of them, it was their first time getting in front of judges this year, so that’s always good to make sure we’re doing the right things, and it gives you some information on some things you need to work on too,” White said.
David White said Breithaupt and Brynlee White both made progress after lifting in Holden’s meet last month, with both increasing their totals. Bailey also boosted her total after lifting last weekend.
“What you want to see is, all right, so that was a month ago, so are you growing? And they did,” David White said. “It’s just putting them out there and making sure if there were some mistakes that they made the first time, are we working to correct them?”
David White said every meet is crucial for the Lady Rockets this season, noting there are 23 athletes on the team this year. He said Holden’s other group of lifters will compete in Port Allen next weekend.
“That’s all we want to see out of the invitationals – we just want to get them in front of the judges,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re coaching them right as far as what they’re supposed to be doing. Like I tell them, it really doesn’t matter what invitationals you go to, you’re putting your numbers in, and that’s how we’re going to pick our 11 to take to regionals and then hopefully take all 11 on to Lafayette for state.”
