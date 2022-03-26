The Holden girls powerlifting team went into Friday’s state meet with a full complement of lifters, and the Lady Rockets took full advantage.
Because of that, Holden is the Division V state runner-up.
Cedar Creek won the team title with 62 points, while Holden had 47, and Calvary Baptist 23 for third.
“Our girls, they lifted well,” Holden coach David White said after the Lady Rockets came away from with two state champions, two runners-up and five third-place finishers at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe. “They did exactly what we wanted them to do. Any time you can score 47 points in a meet, that’s big. That means you did some good things. You did some really, really good things. I’m over the moon on how I feel about their effort (Friday).”
Veteran lifters Kayla Davis and Mary Woods anchored Holden’s effort by repeating as state champions, but in different weight classes.
Davis won the 220-pound-plus title with 415 pounds in the squat, 215 in the bench and 370 on the deadlift for a 1,000-pound total which earned her the Best Lifter Award in the 165 to 220-plus weight classes. She won the state title at 220 pounds last season.
“I think it’s really cool,” Davis said of hitting 1,000 pounds total. “My sophomore year, me and (White) made a deal, and we had said, ‘hey look, my senior year, we want that 1,000-pound total at state’, so that’s been a long-term goal. The state record in the superheavyweight class for Division V is 1,020, and walking into state, it was a large goal but a reachable goal to attempt to try to beat that state record. In the end, obviously I didn’t do it, but that’s why I went for 370 on my deadlift because I wanted to get that 1,000-pound total, at least. I was very happy about that.”
“To coach both of them, what can you say? They’re really good. They’re very motivated,” White said of Davis and Woods. “I’d love to say I do such a great job or anything, but they do such a great job. They do what they need to do every day to be the best that they can be.”
“Any time a girl goes over 1,000 pounds, Kayla did a wonderful job (Friday),” White continued. “She almost broke the state record for totals for Division V supers. She missed her last deadlift at 395, got it all the way to the top and just kind of missed the lockout. She’s going to graduate now. She was a runner-up as a freshman. She was the one seed the COVID year, and she’s won two state championships. That’s a damn good career.”
Also in the 220-plus division, Holden’s Mollie Bailey was third (320-150-325-795).
Meanwhile, Woods won the 220-pound weight class (380-205-355-940) over Cedar Creek’s Ashlyn Bourn (365-180-330-875), whom Woods and White said gave Woods an extra boost during the competition.
“It was just to go out there and hit my numbers,” Woods said of her approach after winning the 198-pound title last season. “I thought as long as I did what I’m supposed to, I’d be able to win again. I just focused on myself. I just have to be prepared for moments like that that someone might come up and try to go after me or try to push me. I just have to keep the right mindset with it.”
Added White of the extra competition: “I think that was good. That girl’s a tremendous lifter and for (Woods) to kind comfortably beat her, that’s a big thing.”
Woods said she’s already looking toward next season.
“I’m excited. I’m relieved too, from the season,” she said. “I’m already thinking about a three-peat.”
Elsewhere, Kamrynn Ouber and Gracie Duffy, both members of the Holden softball team, finished second and third in the 181-pound class.
Ouber squatted 300 pounds, benched 135 and had a 315-pound deadlift for a total of 750 pounds. Duffy had a 305-pound squat, 115-pound bench and 315-pound deadlift for 735 total pounds.
“They had fun,” White said of the duo. “It was good. You give them the scenarios and you let them duke it out and figure out who’s going to win on that day. For the team, it doesn’t matter which one finishes second or third. You just want them to both finish second and third in that scenario, so you kind of just let them throw down and see what happens. They’ve competed all year.”
At 198 pounds, Holden’s Isabella Guidry was third (225-135-270-630), while Hayley Galyean was third in the 114-pound class (245-105-255-605).
White said Guidry had some drama to get to the podium.
“She misses her first two squats, and she’s got to hit that third squat to stay in the meet today,” White said. “Man, she hits it and just the excitement of that, just the pressure of that moment to hit that lift to stay in and then to rebound from it and end up on the podium in your senior year, that’s awesome.”
Jayden Sharp was second in the 123-pound division (250-115-285-650), while Raievah Craddock was third at 132 pounds (300-135-300-735). Maddie Durbin was ninth in the 132-pound division (215-80-185-480).
White was hesitant to single any one lifter out after the team’s steady performance.
“I don’t want to do a disservice to any of these girls because they all did great,” he said. “We tried to tell them, you just want to be better than you were the last time we went out there, and that’s kind of all you can control, so I’m over the moon. As a coach, you couldn’t ask for any more out of them.”
Holden’s Madison McDonald finished fourth in the 148-pound division (275-125-285-685).
“All the athletes that we have, really on the girls side and the boys side too, they’re all doing two (sports),” White said. “They’re bouncing. We had kids that ran in a track meet Wednesday, and they came and lifted, and they’re going to turn around and they’re going to play in a softball or a baseball game (Saturday). To see our numbers go up from regionals to where they were, that’s super impressive for those kids to be able to do that – to be able to balance playing multiple things and still doing well in school is really, really impressive. I always want to thank the other coaches at the school for being so giving with their athletes with us.”
Davis reflected on the program’s progress following her final meet with the Lady Rockets.
“I feel very proud at how far we’ve come, because starting out my freshman year, we didn’t have gear up until state, and even at state, all we had was a bench shirt, so we were already at a disadvantage against all these other schools, and we didn’t know what we were doing,” Davis said. “We were just kind of doing what we assumed was right, and here we are knowing what we’re doing, knowing all the numbers, knowing how to compete. We’re just being successful and more and more successful every year. We’re getting more and more people on the podium. It’s great.”
“It has been a great ride, and I can say I would not be able to be where I am today without Coach White,” Davis continued. “He has been my biggest encourager.”
On the boys side, Holden finished ninth with nine points.
Taylor Purvis was second in the 123-pound weight class (305-185-325-815), while Joel Penalber was third in the super heavyweight class (505-255-485-1245) and Jacob Wempren eighth (285-165-300-750).
Steve Garcia finished ninth in the 181-pound weight class (425-220-405-1050).
“Going back to Thursday, getting those two boys on the podium was huge for us,” White said.
“I think it’s just important to show the males that they can have some success too and encourage some other ones to get those numbers up and show them that this is something that they can have a little success with,” White continued. “It was huge. It was big.”
DIVISION IV
On the girls side, Doyle finished sixth as a team with nine points, while Springfield was 10th with three.
Anna Catherine Cowsar paced Doyle with a second-place finish in the 165-pound weight class (295-220-340-855), while Allie LeBourgeois was ninth in the same weight class (220-125-245-590).
Taylor Durham was fourth in the 181-pound class (240-105-255-600), while Raenna Moralles was ninth in the 123-pound class (140-60-215-415).
At 132 pounds, Doyle’s Maddison Vidrine was sixth (240-125-235-600) and Brooklyn Kersey was seventh (205-105-230-540). Catherine Bankston was seventh at 148 pounds (150-80-200-430).
Keegan DeGraw finished sixth at 220 pounds (200-100-200-500) while Harley Lovell was sixth at 220-plus (245-110-290-645).
Springfield’s Isabella Alvarez was second in the 198-pound division (265-145-315-725), while Kerigan Kimbrough was eighth at 114 pounds (145-85-225-455).
On the boys side, Springfield was tied for 15th with three points, while French Settlement was 18th with two points.
Springfield’s Ethan Crawford was fourth in the super heavyweight division (405-225-445-1075).
French Settlement’s Dakota Simpson was fifth at 123 pounds (235-170-300-705), while Jacob Deslatte was ninth at 132 pounds (260-135-280-675).
At 181 pounds, Springfield’s Ayden McAlister was seventh (315-205-445-965). The Bulldogs’ Layden Richards was seventh in the 242-pound division (365-245-455-1065), and Nick Fletcher was eighth (365-235-405-1005).
Doyle’s Philip Ferguson was 10th at 198 pounds (340-225-425-990), while Gerard Keel was seventh at 275 (350-205-405-960). Randall Welch was 10th at 132 pounds (205-120-285-610).
