Sometimes there’s strength in numbers, and the Holden girls powerlifting team proved it based on its performance in the Division V state meet at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe over the weekend.
Three Lady Rockets won state championships, two more were runners- up and two finished in third place as Holden finished third as a team.
“We knew going in we were seeded third, and we’d have to have a lot of things just kind of break our way just because of the make up of the team with the weight classes and stuff,” Holden coach David White said after each athlete that lifted for the Lady Rockets scored at least one point at the meet. “We had a lot of things that we would have to overcome to kind of get in the top two, but we really made it a little closer. We scored a few more points than what I had us coming in at. The girls lifted great. You couldn’t ask any more of them.
Mary Woods won the 198-pound class with a total of 845 pounds with a 320-pound squat, 195 bench press and 330-pound deadlift while setting Division V records in the bench press and total lifted in the weight class.
“Mary had a great day,” White said. “She got pushed a little more. The girl from Vermilion Catholic (runner-up Kelsi Fanguy) came in and hit a big squat that was more than anything we had kind of tracked, so kind of for the first time at a meet this year, Mary was kind of pushed, and she responded great to it, hit the big bench to give herself a nice little cushion going into deadlift.”
“Mary’s one, I’ve been trying to get her for two years to do it, and told her, ‘man, I think you could be good at it,’” White continued. “She gave it a shot this year. She’s been rock solid since the beginning.”
Kayla Davis was the 220-pound champion with 920 pounds (375-175-370) and was the top lifter in the 165 to super heavyweight classes.
“I feel good for her because she would have won it last year and everything with COVID happened,” White said. “For her to be able to come back and get it this year … She broke the deadlift record for that weight class in Division V. She did a great job.”
Holden’s Gabrielle Sharp won the super heavyweight class with 845 pounds (330-195-320).
“It was a battle to the end,” White said. “It came down to deadlift. Gabby broke the bench record, and then the girl (runner up Shontellas Shine of Haynesville) came behind her and beat that by five pounds, so she was in a dogfight with the girl from Haynesville. She kept battling. I’m really proud for her.”
Holden’s Olivia Barnes was the runner-up in the 123-pound class with 735 pounds (300-135-300).
“She broke every record that they had on the books for 123, Division V, and then the girl (champion Aubrey Mayo of Calvary, who finished with 765 pounds), just beat her,” White said. “She broke every record too.”
Anna Hutchinson was the runner up in the 181-pound weight class with 660 pounds (260-130- 270), while teammate Sara Torres was fourth in the same weight class with 570 pounds (225- 110-235).
“It’s her first time lifting,” White said of Hutchinson. “She had a real good day. She pushed the girl that was seeded ahead of her (champion Olivia Salter of Cedar Creek). She gave her a run for her money, so that was good.”
Joleigh George was third in the 165-pound class with 685 pounds (265-130-290).
In the 132-pound class, Holden’s Jaydynn Sharp was third with 650 pounds (230-130-290), and teammate Haylee Bordelon was fourth with 625 pounds (230-135-260).
The Lady Rockets’ Isabella Guidry was fifth in the 198-pound class with 615 pounds (225-125-265), while Holden’s Ava Maynard was sixth in the 114-pound class (135-85-185).
“These girls, they buy in,” White said. “They come to practice. They work hard every day. I doesn’t really have a lot to do with me. They want to compete. They want to do well. It’s an easy job being their coach. They’re ready to throw down. They’re ready to compete every day.
“It’s kind of a shame they pay me to be there, but if they want to pay me a little more, they can,” White laughed. “It’s a blessing to be the coach of these kids. They do a great job.”
Holden’s boys finished 15th with three points as Christopher Oliphant-Bonds was fourth in the super heavyweight division with 1,105 pounds (440-240-425), while Hunter Vancel was eighth in the 123-pound class (185-105-285-575).
“They’ve both got very bright futures, and hopefully that’s going to give us something to kind of build around for next year,” White said. “I told them we’re going to have more boys next year. The mission statement is we’re going to pack 11 boys up to Monroe with us next year, and that’s going to be the expectation. We’re just going to make that happen.”
In Division IV, Doyle’s Layna Neesom was second in the 181-pound weight class, finishing with a total of 660 pounds (265 squat, 115 bench press, 280 deadlift) as the Lady Tigers finished eighth in the team standings with eight points.
Also, Doyle’s Anna Catherine Cowsar was sixth in the 148-pound class, while teammate Catherine Bankston was ninth. Cowsar had a total of 680 pounds (240 squat, 160 bench press, 270 dead lift) while Bankston had 425 (170 squat, 80 bench press, 175 dead lift).
Doyle’s Alicia Lindsay was fifth in the 220-pound class with 590 pounds (215 squat, 135 bench press, 240 dead lift).
Isabella Alvarez of Springfield was fourth in the 198-pound class with 615 pounds (225 squat, 110 bench press, 280 dead lift). Springfield tied for 11th in the team standings with three points.
On the boys side in Division IV, parish schools made some noise in the super heavyweight division with Doyle’s Carter Anderson finishing second with 1,350 pounds (540-300-510), Springfield’s Ian Miller third with 1,285 pounds (455-345-485), and Springfield’s Ethan Crawford eighth with 995 pounds (405-185-405).
Springfield’s Koby Linares was second in the 220-pound class with 1,280 pounds (485-310-485) as the Bulldogs finished tied for ninth in the team standings with nine points. Doyle, in its first year of powerlifting, finished 11th with eight points, while French Settlement was 19th with one point.
Doyle’s Shawn West was fourth in the 114-pound class with 495 pounds (155-115-225), while Springfield’s Trevor Sanchez was 10th in the 148-pound class (215-150-285-650).
In the 165-pound class, French Settlement’s Blain Seal was sixth with 970 pounds (365-190-415), while Doyle’s Troy McLin was eighth in the 220-pound class (345-230-395-970).
Springfield’s Layden Richards was ninth in the 242-pound class with 925 pounds (315-205-405), while Doyle’s Cade Harris was 10th in the 275-pound class (285-150-315-750).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.