Holden Girls Powerlifting Team-State Meet

The Holden girls powerlifting team captured its second straight Division V state runner-up finish.

The Holden girls powerlifting team has gotten pretty good about using numbers to its advantage when it comes to competing at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state meet.

Nine of the Lady Rockets’ 11 competitors placed, helping the team to its second straight Division V runner-up finish Thursday at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Holden's Mary Woods

Holden's Mary Woods repeated as the Division V state champion at 220 pounds.
Holden Powerlifting-Mollie Bailey, Taylor Douglas

Holden's Mollie Bailey won the state championship in Division V superheavyweight class, while teammate Taylor Douglas was third.

