The Holden girls powerlifting team has gotten pretty good about using numbers to its advantage when it comes to competing at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state meet.
Nine of the Lady Rockets’ 11 competitors placed, helping the team to its second straight Division V runner-up finish Thursday at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
“Obviously, the more you can bring, the better opportunities it gives you, and then once you get them there, then (it’s) trying to get them in the top six, and once you feel like you’ve got them in the top six, trying to get them on the podium and just trying to up your points,” Holden coach David White said. “Really, at the state meet, you’re just trying to leave it all out there. I was happy. I thought we had a good day.”
It was Holden’s third overall runner-up finish at the state meet.
Holden’s team performance was bolstered by a pair of state championships from Mary Woods at 220 pounds and Mollie Bailey at 220-plus pounds.
It was the third straight state title for Woods, who hit 355 pounds in the squat, 240 in the bench press and 350 pounds in the deadlift for a total of 945 pounds. She established a meet record in the bench press.
“I’m relieved,” Woods said. “There was a lot of pressure on me from different people expecting me to keep doing what I’ve been doing the past couple of years. I’ve had some ups and downs this season. It definitely wasn’t my best season, but I still pulled off a win.”
Woods won the championship while dealing with a back injury suffered in practice last week heading into the state meet.
“It definitely affected my squat,” Woods said of the injury. “I definitely did not squat to my potential. It was honestly probably the worst meet I’ve had this season with my squat. I missed my opener, then I got it the second time and missed my third attempt on numbers that I’ve hit several times in the weight room and at other meets, but all I needed was one lift and to get through the pain to stay in the meet.”
White recalled Woods first coming out for powerlifting as a freshman and reflected on her career after she won her first state title at 198 pounds and the past two at 220 pounds.
“She comes out there in weight room, and you see the first day, you’re like, ‘Yeah. I think she’s going to be able to go.’ To see how her career kind of caps off, it’s just been an awesome deal and an awesome career for her to finish up with three straight championships.”
Meanwhile, Bailey, a freshman, won the state title in her second state meet, hitting 365 in the squat, 175 on the bench press and 395 on the deadlift for a total of 895 pounds.
“Mollie Bailey, she’s got a bright, bright future,” White said. “I think she’s going to be a force for a while. She’s got a chance to do some really, really good things in this sport. She finished third as an eighth-grader, and to win it this year, that’s big.”
Taylor Douglas (330-205-350 – 885) finished third at 220-plus pounds, and White was mindful of her role as a pitcher on the Lady Rockets’ softball team while competing in powerlifting with both seasons overlapping.
“They got pushed, and they both hit some big lifts,” White said of his super heavyweight lifters. “Kind of looking back, maybe we could have changed some attempts a little early on for Taylor. We might have left a little weight on the table for her, but they’re both really, really good lifters, super deserving.”
Elsewhere, Holden’s Hailey Galyean was second at 114 pounds (225-130-250 – 605), and Brynlee White was third at 105 (180-90-190 – 460).
At 123 pounds, Holden’s Raievah Craddock was third (305-145-305 – 755), while Maddie McDonald was third at 132 pounds (275-130-275 – 680) and Jayden Sharp was fifth (230-135-280 – 645).
Kacey Breithaupt, a member of the Holden basketball and softball teams, finished fifth at 148 pounds (245-125-300 – 670) in her first state meet, while Hannah Kennedy was third at 181 pounds (305-155-285 – 745), and Hannah Reason third at 198 pounds (255-150-265 – 670).
Cedar Creek won the state title with 61 points, while Sacred Heart of Ville Platte was third with 22 points.
“We tried to be a little more aggressive (Thursday) with some of our stuff, and they (Cedar Creek) lifted really well, and there really isn’t anything you can do about that. You can’t change defenses on them or anything like that,” White said with a laugh. “It just is what it is.”
White said he knows the Rockets have established themselves as one of the top teams in their division in the state, something he said his lifters realize as well.”
“I think the kids are starting to understand that, hey, if I’m in this weight room on this girls team, then I’ve got to be ready to tote the mail,” he said. “There are some expectations that come with putting that shirt on, and that’s where you want to be as a program where everybody in there knows if I’m called upon to lift at the regional meet, the expectation is we want to state and we want to score points.”
The Lady Rockets will lose Woods, Douglas, McDonald and Breithaupt to graduation.
“You don’t just replace kids without working hard,” White said. “The hope is that we’re going to have some kids that are either already on the team or that are coming up or in the hallways and going to try it out. We can use them, and hopefully we can pick up where they left off. Some kid doesn’t walk out of the hallway and become Mary Woods or Taylor Douglas or whoever, but you try to get enough kids in there and hopefully you find a nice mix where you stay competitive. I think we will. I think we can be right back in the thick of things next year.”
In Division IV, Springfield finished 10th in the team standings with six points, paced by a fourth-place finish from Cassidy Devine at 198 pounds (245-105-265 – 615), while Emily Jones was sixth at 181 pounds (190-90-215 – 495). Jada Williams was fifth at 220 pounds (195-110-185 – 490).
