Here are the results of the Holden Invitational powerlifting meet held Saturday:
BOYS
114.5 pounds: 1. Shawn West, Doyle: 110 (squat)-100 (bench)-175 (deadlift)-385 (total). 2. Dakota Simpson, French Settlement: 0-95-150-245.
132.3 pounds: 1. Wyatt Copolla, Slaughter: 300-180-445-925. 2. Conner Buchanan, Doyle: 135-105-245-485. 3. Trent Martin, French Settlement: 125-80-190-395.
148.8 pounds: 1. Garrett Knight, Slaughter: 230-135-290-655. 2. Caiden Warren, Doyle: 145-95-235-475. 3. Gage Seal, Holden: 165-130-175-470. 4. Hunter Salyers, French Settlement: 95-100-160-355. 5. Trent Johnson, Doyle: 0-100-235-335.
165.3 pounds: 1. Blaine Seale, French Settlement: 315-190-375-880. 2. Zac Joseph, Doyle: 105-105-180-390.
181.8 pounds: 1. Wyatte Knight, Slaughter: 305-115-315-735. 2. Ethan Turchiarelli, Slaughter: 225-95-265-585.
198.3 pounds: 1. Luke LeBourgeois, Doyle: 225-185-405-815. 2. Joseph Lovett, Doyle: 205-165-325-695.
220.3 pounds: 1. Jack Guidry, Denham Springs 500-275-465-1240. 2. Casen Cox, Denham Springs: 465-235-440-1140. 3. Phillip Ferguson, Doyle: 275-190-340-770. 4. Troy McLin, Doyle: 225-190-275-690. 5. Connor King, French Settlement: 175-135-270-580.
242.5 pounds: 1. Brendan Bourgeois, Slaughter: 350-170-325-845. 2. Zane Cathey, French Settlement: 175-130-225-530.
275.5 pounds: 1. Curtis Miller, Slaughter: 340-175-345-860. 2. Cade Harris, Doyle: 200-140-320-660.
SHW: 1. Carter Anderson, Doyle: 420-275-525-1220. 2. Jesse Page, Holden: 315-205-315-835. 3. Jayden Bond, Holden: 275-0-350-625.
GIRLS
97 pounds: 1. Sulma Camaja, Port Allen: 150 (squat), 95 (bench), 225 (deadlift) – 545 (total). 2. Ryann Robertson, Denham Springs: 150-80-210-440. 3. Allie Thompson, Port Allen: 155-80-155-390. 4. Blasia Bonfanti, Denham Springs: 100-0-135-235.
105.8 pounds: 1. Paige Landry, Denham Springs: 150-65-165-380. 2. Taylor Weatherford, Denham Springs: 135-65-140-340.
114.5 pounds: 1. Keren Santos, Port Allen: 175-85-215-475. 2. Shelby Thornton, Slaughter: 145-80-185-410. 3. Sabrina Leneau, Denham Springs: 145-75-170-390. 4. Mia Komen, Holden: 1. 115-65-170-350.
123.5 pounds: 1. Raven Murphy, Port Allen: 275-120-285-680. 2. Olivia Barnes, Holden: 215-115-250-580. 3. Hannah Enamorado, Denham Springs: 150-85-200-435. 4. Ava Maynard, Holden: 135-80-150-365. 5. Madison Durbin, Holden: 125-60-175-360.
132 pounds: 1. Jaylynn Netter, Port Allen: 225-115-285-655. 2. Jadynn Sharp, Holden: 200-105-250-555. 3. Haylee Bordelon, Holden: 185-110-225-520. 4. Tay’ja Jefferson, Port Allen: 205-80-230-515.
148.8 pounds: 1. Alexis Alford, Port Allen: 315-145-325-785. 2. Noelle Vona, Denham Springs: 225-135-225-585. 3. Isabella Newchurch, Port Allen: 205-125-245-575. 4. Ta’janae Christopher, Port Allen: 200-100-260-560. 5. Amaya Spears, Slaughter: 175-95-250-520. 6. Jacelynn Berryhill, Denham Springs, 150-75-170-395. 7. Mckenzie Lee, Slaughter: 95-0-165-260. 8. Catherine Bankston, Doyle: 0-70-135-205.
165.3 pounds: 1. Anna Cowsar, Doyle: 175-135-240-550. 2. Joleigh George, Holden: 200-105-225-530. 3. Audrey Falgoust, Slaughter: 165-80-215-460. 4. Kristen Coates, Denham Springs: 0-75-130-205.
181.8 pounds: 1. Alyric James, Port Allen: 185-120-235-540. 2. Sara Torres, Holden: 205-100-235-540. 3. Layna Neesom, Doyle: 175-300-230-530. 4. Anna Hutchinson, Holden: 210-95-205-510. 5. Jaislyn Zito, Port Allen: 185-100-225-510. 6. Emilee Graham, Slaughter: 195-95-215-505.
198.3 pounds: 1. Mary Woods, Holden: 315-175-305-795. 2. Isabella Guidry, Holden: 185-110-235-530. 3. Abby Kleinpeter, Slaughter: 90-105-215-510.
220.3 pounds: 1. Kelsea Rebstock, Denham Springs: 350-155-275-780. 2. Charlie Lanou, Slaughter: 155-105-225-485. 3. Alicia Lindsay, Doyle: 180-95-200-475. 4. Vivian Daniels, Holden: 0-125-225-350.
SHW: 1. Kayla Davis, Holden: 350-155-350-855. 2. Summer Frank, Port Allen: 285-195-345-825. 3. Raygan Bosco, Denham Springs: 320-150-355-825. 4. Kierra Talley, Port Allen: 315-195-265-775.
