It’s another weekend and another regional powerlifting meet being hosted by a Livingston Parish school.
A week after Denham Springs High hosted the East Regional boys meet, Holden will host the East Regional girls meet Saturday, with lifting beginning at 9 a.m. in the new gym.
“It’s little nerve-wracking,” Holden coach David White said. “We’ve held some smaller invitationals, so this will be the biggest thing we’ve ever hosted here. I’m pretty sure we’re the smallest school to host one of these this year. It will be a challenge, for sure.”
The field will feature 25 teams and 173 lifters.
“That’s a big increase from last year with the number of lifters,” White said.
White said he’s leaned on Denham Springs coach Joe Ryan a bit in setting things up for the meet. He said Holden will be borrowing some of Denham Springs’ equipment.
“Having Denham and him in the region just helps us out a ton, because basically anything we forget or we don’t have, they kind of pick up the slack for us,” White said with a chuckle.
Doyle is also bringing weights for the meet, and members of the boys powerlifting team at DHS will be working the meet as spotters.
Eight state champions are expected to compete, including Denham Springs’ Raygan Bosco and Holden’s Mary Woods and Kayla Davis.
“They’re going to see some big numbers,” White said of those who come to watch the meet. “They’re going to see, in my opinion, one of the best regionals in the state.”
White said he expects Port Allen, which has won the past two regional titles, to be in the title mix again.
“They’re pretty good,” White said of Port Allen. “I think they’re as good as any team in any class in the state. Then I would have to throw us and Denham in the mix after that.”
White said Doyle, Slaughter and Woodlawn will each be bringing 11 lifters to the meet.
Holden is replacing six lifters from last season’s state teams.
“We’re not necessarily young,” White said. “We just have a lot of kids that this is they’re first regional. They’re athletes. Most of them play basketball, softball or they cheerlead. They’re used to doing other things, and they’ve been in some pressure situations, it’s just it’s going to be their first regionals. We’ve had some good showings so far … and I think we’ve got a lot more we can get out of some of them as they get a little more comfortable.
“I think we’ve had a good month of training,” White continued. “I think some kids have gotten better, so we’re excited to kind of see that preparation kind of translate to the platform.”
White said the goal for his team isn’t complicated.
“We want to try to qualify all 11 girls (for state), that’s the goal, and that’s the first and foremost, and after that, then we’ll just kind of see where we fall out in the region and compete there,” White said. “We’re not going to sacrifice getting somebody to state to try to compete in the region. I think if our kids execute the plan, I think they’ll be fine.”
