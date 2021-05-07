Olivia Barnes had to think back a bit when asked about her current situation.
The Holden powerlifting team has made steady progress since starting up a few years ago, and some of it can be tied to Barnes, who signed to continue her education and lift at Blue Mountain College earlier this week.
“When I got in high school, I didn’t even know powerlifting was a sport,” Barnes said. “I didn’t even know anything about it. I’m just really excited. I think it will be a good way to start off my college experience.”
Barnes, who finished as the state runner-up in the 123-pound class this year, said she reached out to Blue Mountain College, located in Blue Mountain, Miss.
“I contacted them at first because I had been looking to see if you could even powerlift in college,” Barnes said. “I didn’t know, and I wound up finding their school and emailing the coach.”
Blue Mountain sent a coach to see Barnes lift at the state meet and things progressed from there, leading to her signing. She was also able to visit the campus.
“It was kind of up in the air,” Barnes said. “I wasn’t 100 percent sure if it was going to be the right choice, but everything kind of fell into place and I didn’t have any trouble getting any information from the coach or anything, so I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”
“It’s very nice,” Barnes said of the campus. “It’s smaller, kind of like Holden, so I knew that it wasn’t going to be any culture shock for me. All the classrooms looked smaller, and it really seemed like that had a close-knit type vibe.”
“One of the other things that really sold me on their college was they’re a Christian College, so I really liked the faith-based part of life,” Barnes continued. “That had me really excited to go there also.”
Barnes is also the first Holden powerlifter to sign with a college.
“You see these kids, you just want them to be happy in their next step,” Holden powerlifting coach David White said. “Good things happen to good people, and for her to have a chance to go do it, I think it speaks a lot to the growth of the sport that kids are having these opportunities, and obviously it’s good for us. Now, when you talk to a kid coming out, there is a path to this where there is some money in it for you that you can continue to do it if you want to do it in college. If they choose not to go to college, they can do the independent stuff, but this does allow them to be part of a team and try to achieve some things with a team. It’s great for our school. It’s great for the sport. I couldn’t be happier.”
Blue Mountain is much like Holden, in that the school is in the early stages of starting its program.
“I think it’s really cool,” Barnes said. “We’ll be one of the first couple of teams to come through there, and we won’t be forgotten.”
Barnes said she is looking forward to lifting in college and is looking for the opportunity to grow in the sport.
“I’ll still Coach White’s voice in my head when I’m lifting, and that won’t change,” Barnes said with a laugh. “I’ll probably see some different styles and techniques, and the world of powerlifting will be a little broadened for me, so I’ll get a lot of different takes.”
White said he’s looking forward to seeing Barnes evolve as a lifter as well, noting she was also a state qualifier in swimming and a member of Holden’s state championship softball teams.
“I think the sky’s the limit,” White said.
“Really, now, she’s going to have more time to really, really focus on just the lifting,” White continued. “There’s no telling how strong she’ll get.”
“Blue Mountain, they’re getting an outstanding lifter,” White said. “They’re getting an even better person. I think they hit a home run with this one.”
