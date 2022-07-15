The Holden powerlifting program has had a tremendous amount of success in its short existence.
That’s one reason why Denham Springs powerlifting coach Joe Ryan reached out to Rockets coach David White to share his knowledge on starting a program at the Louisiana High School Coaches Association’s convention earlier this week in Baton Rouge.
“I didn’t feel like I was qualified to talk about programming and those kind of things, but I do think we have an interesting story at Holden School and some good experiences being at a small school, so I thought it could be interesting telling people about that,” White said.
White recalled Holden competing in a powerlifting meet in 2008 before he was named the school’s baseball coach. He said plans to form a team got sidetracked as he focused on his baseball coaching duties.
It took some time before Holden put together its first true team for the 2018-19 school year, with Spoga in Hammond donating equipment for a weight room created by removing lockers out of a locker room at the school’s old gym.
But White said some of his presentation to fellow coaches consisted of texts he received from members detailing what it meant to be a part of the school’s first powerlifting team.
“I thought that was really, really cool to get some of those responses back from them, a lot of them talking about they felt like they didn’t really have a sport before we started that, and then for them to be able to find something that they can be able to do,” White said. “That’s what I think is great about the sport is that it’s something that a little bitty boy can do, and then sometimes some of your girls who feel like they don’t have a sport, it gives them something to do too. I thought that was really cool getting some of those responses back to that. That was probably the best part of it.
“It was just really good,” White continued. “I’ve been blessed to coach really, really good kids, and they gave really, really good responses -- really thoughtful responses.”
The other part of powerlifting White said stands out is that lifters can see their progress once they start in the sport.
“You come in there and you’re at one point, and you can see yourself getting better,” he said. “It’s tangible. You can see it. We try to put them in the right frame of mind that winning a medal is not the be-all, end-all of it. Obviously, you want to perform well and do the best you can, but sometimes you can’t control that. You get into a weight class or a meet and you just have some kids that are just stronger than you, but you can control ‘was I better than the last time I went out there?’ You can really, really see that. I think it teaches kids a lot of accountability. I think it teaches them a lot of mental toughness because there is no hiding from it. You’re there. You’re on the platform, and your work or your lack thereof, it’s going to be out there for everybody to see. It strips down a lot of stuff, and it makes them vulnerable a little bit, and I think that’s good at times.”
Holden’s program is headed into its fifth season, with the girls team finishing as the Division V state runner-up this past season.
“I’ll be honest, when we first started you kind of had a feeling on the girls side that we had some good athletes,” White said.
He pointed to former Holden lifter Lauren Politz as one of those athletes. Politz, Gabby Sharp, Shelbi Kennedy, Allison Wilson and Emily Davidson were part of the school's first team.
“You kind of knew just watching her walk around athletically that she would probably have a chance to be pretty good,” White said. “We had a few more that were like that, and then you had a few on that first team that really surprised you …”
While trying not to omit any lifters, White mentioned Kayla Davis, Josie Purvis, Madalynn Cooper, Haylee Bordelon and Olivia Barnes with helping lay the foundation for the girls program at Holden.
“You had some of those kids that hadn’t really played a sport, and they came out there, and you give them the first month, and you’re like, ‘Oh man, they’re pretty strong,’” he said.
Mary Woods is also a two-time state champion for the Lady Rockets.
With the boys program, White said competing against schools with football programs is something that Holden has to overcome. Kobe Spears, Joel Penalber, Joel Gill, Lane Courtney, Kevin Ahumada and Matthew Wilder were part of the Rockets' first boys team.
He also lamented the 2020 season in which the state meet was canceled because of COVID-19.
“I don’t think we would have won it or anything, but I think we would have had a chance to really create some momentum, and then all the kids graduated, and we had to start of the next year,” White said. “Last year, we finished in the top 10, and I think the boys have a chance to kind of grow it a little bit too. I really liked what I saw this summer.”
White also said having multi-sport athletes has been a plus for Holden’s powerlifting program.
“That helps when you have good athletes,” White said. “I’m very fortunate at Holden School, we have a very, very supportive coaching staff. I couldn’t ask for better coaches to work with as far as them letting their kids do this and not giving them a lot of resistance. We view it as a partnership. I’ll talk to (girls basketball coaches) Coach Pam and Coach Craig (Forbes) and (softball) Coach Raven (Andrews). We try to make sure we’re not wearing the girls down, and (boys basketball) Coach Landon (DuBois) … We try to make it work for everybody.”
White also pointed out DuBois, Holden assistant principal and assistant softball coach Rusty Hutchinson and his wife Jill and baseball coach Chase Hymel came to hear his presentation.
“That’s the kind of culture we have at the school that’s just very, very supportive,” White said.
White also said the Louisiana High School Powerlifting Association, of which Ryan is president, has done its part to promote the sport.
“One thing great about the powerlifting association is I’ve never been around a group of coaches in a sport that are so giving with information that want to see the sport grow,” White said. “I’ve never asked somebody a question and they not help me out.”
“Even asking questions at meets, they’re more than open and honest and just really want to see the sport grow,” White continued. “That’s something we need to continue to do because you’re going to have schools that are going to have to start things and start these programs. There might not be anybody on campus that has experience with it, but as long as the association and the veteran coaches are there as a resource, we can make those things work, and we can allow this to be successful. The more kids do it, high tides raise all ships. The level’s just going to continue to grow.”
