Live Oak’s Landon Wall and Albany’s Antonio Lopinto both walked away with medals following weekend action at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state powerlifting meet at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
But instead of focusing on their achievements, they’re more concerned about the futures they’ve laid for their respective programs.
Wall won the Division I state championship at 198 pounds.
“I’m actually way more excited about what our sophomores and freshmen are going to do than what I did this year,” Wall said. “I feel like it’s going to be overshadowed very quickly. I don’t feel that impressive because they’re way stronger than I ever was at their age or weight, and they’re going to overshadow everything I’ve done.”
Wall had lifts of 605 pounds in the squat, 405 in the bench press and 615 in the deadlift for a total of 1,625 pounds.
“When I first started lifting, I used to get very nervous for meets, but I’m there for a reason,” Wall said. “I know I’m there to do what I’m supposed to do, and training was perfect. My coaching was perfect, so nothing could have went wrong that I couldn’t overcome.”
It wasn’t smooth for Wall, who got an assist from his competitors, who let him borrow a bench press shirt after he forgot his.
“I went out and I had to drop my bench opener to 365, which is about what I do without a shirt, so I thought it would be easy, and I did it in the warm-up room, and it about choked me and landed on my neck pretty much, but my coach saved me,” Wall said. “Then I changed shirts and I did 365 really easy and moved to 405 really easy. I was going to try the state record, but my coach didn’t want me to get injured, and he didn’t like the way 405 moved, but we just kept going on to deadlift.”
Live Oak coach Cash Littlefield said he couldn’t take credit for Wall’s state title.
“I was just lucky enough to just organize him and give him some direction,” Littlefield said. “He’s an extremely strong kid, hard-working. Really happy for him to end his senior career with it.”
Meanwhile, Lopinto finished as the Division III runner-up at 242 pounds with lifts of 485-315-525 – 1,325 in Albany’s first year as a program.
Lopinto, a fullback on the Albany football team, said Hornets powerlifting coach John Legoria, who is also the school’s football coach, used a little football psychology to help him earn second place.
“I was down by 100 pounds on my last lift, which was deadlift, and coach said, ‘Remember the playoff game (against Lakeshore)’.’ It was a fourth-and-1, and we were five yards from the end zone, and he said ‘This is it right here. If you get this, we win the game.’ I told the (official) to put 525 (pounds) on there. I deadlifted it, and then I got second … It was just a magical moment.”
Albany had six lifters this season, with three making the state tournament – a number Lopinto is hopeful will expand in the future, in part because of the close-knit nature of the powerlifting community.
“It’s not really a rival sport,” he said. “It’s all about people trying to beat their personal best, and then other people trying to help you get to your personal best.”
Legoria thanked Doyle coach Matt Stumpf and his staff, along with the coaching staff at Sumner, for lending Lopinto equipment during the state meet.
“He PR’d in every event because of the equipment,” Legoria said. “Antonio was competing against their athletes, and they were helping him.”
“It’s amazing – it really is,” Legoria said. “Unlike football and all the other sports, they just want to see the kids to well – any kid. They cheer for people who are breaking records. It’s something I’ve never seen in a sporting event. It was an eye-opening experience to say the least.
Legoria also thanked Holden coach David White with helping him get the Albany program off the ground.
Albany finished tied for 13th in the boys Division II team standings with five points. It was also Legoria’s first time coaching at a state championship event in his 27-year coaching career.
Doyle’s Joseph Lovett was ninth in in Division II at 242 pounds (410-255-440 – 1,105).
Church Point won the Division III boys state title with 40 points.
The Live Oak boys finished 14th in the Division I team standings with seven points, while Denham Springs was 21st with four points.
“My kids did great,” DSHS coach Joe Ryan said. “We didn’t have a single person bomb out this weekend – boys or girls – which was phenomenal. Did we do everything we wanted to do? No, but we also knew that one both sides, boys and girls, this was kind of a rebuilding year.”
Denham Springs’ top finisher was Trent Harrison, who was fourth at 198 pounds (600-300-580 – 1,480). Ryan said Harrison is the second boys lifter at DSHS to squat 600 pounds.
Lawson Navarre of Denham Springs was sixth at 123 pounds (365-205-375 – 945), Denham’s Brock Harvey was seventh at 114 pounds (280-165-335 – 780).
Brenton Stevens of DSHS was seventh at 242 pounds (570-285-525 – 1,380).
Live Oak’s Dylan Rocket was eighth at 165 pounds (455-315-485 – 1255).
Ryan noted no school in Division I qualified a full complement of 11 lifters for the state meet this season, and he put things in perspective regarding the meet.
“It was the strongest year I’ve ever seen it in 5A,” he said.
“There were kids finishing eighth and ninth-place in 5A in some weight classes that would have beat the 4A champion by 200-300 pounds,” he said.
St. Paul’s won the Division I championship with 31 points.
In Division I girls, Denham Springs finished 11th with eight points, while Live Oak was 23rd with one point.
Victoria Durost led DSHS with a third-place finish at 123 pounds (265-180-325 – 770). Also at 123 pounds, London McAdams of DSHS scratched.
Denham Springs senior Blasia Bonfanti finished fourth at 97 pounds (205-115-230 – 550), while Denham’s Ryann Roberson was ninth at 105 pounds (205-120-245 – 570).
Live Oak’s Kathryn Weber was sixth at 148 pounds (325-160-315 – 800), while Denham Springs’ Sabrina Bishop (325-135-295 –755) was ninth in the same weight class.
“I’m really proud of our lifters,” Live Oak coach Cash Littlefield said. “All three of them came away with competition and lifetime PRs in one of each of the three lifts. That’s really all you can ask for. The community was great. It’s just really the only sport that I can think of where everyone cheers for everybody. There’s competition. It’s all a camaraderie. We’re all there trying to win and compete, but we want to see everybody do well. What the kids do, it’s amazing.”
Trinity Barr of Denham Springs finished eighth at 198 pounds (325-170-275 – 770), while Ren Blankenship of DSHS finished sixth in the superheavyweight division (350-185-310 – 845).
Emilee Lambert was seventh at 132 pounds for DSHS (305-135-275 – 715). Bishop and Lambert are first-year lifters who both qualified for the state meet at 10th, along with Blankenship.
“We exceeded our expectations of what we were coming into the ‘dance’ at,” Ryan said.
West Monroe won the Division I girls title with 49 points, while Port Allen won the Division III girls championship with 60 points.
In Division III girls, Doyle finished 13 with four points with Emily Robinson finishing fifth at 97 pounds (115-85-165 – 365).
Doyle eighth-grader Harlie Duhe was sixth at 105 pounds (110-65-190 – 365), while teammate Kayla Greenwood was ninth at 114 pounds (160-85-155 – 400).
Doyle’s Maddison Vidrine was ninth at 132 pounds (245-95-245-585), while Brooklyn Kersey was 10th at 148 (230-100-250 – 580) and Allie Lebourgeois ninth at 165 pounds (225-120-250 – 595).
Harley Lovell of Doyle was sixth in the superheavyweight class (315-135-300 – 750).
Albany’s Gracie Harvey was seventh at 181 pounds (255-135-265 – 655), while teammate Audrey Purvis bombed out at in the 220-pound weight class.
Legoria took responsibility for Purvis’ effort at the state meet.
“It was my first time there,” he said. “I mis-read her flight, and she timed out and didn’t get her third lift. It’s my fault. You learn from experience.”
“I wish I could do it over,” Legoria continued. “I’ll tell you that.”
Meanwhile, Ryan is focused on the future of the DSHS program.
“Not every coach I’m sure thinks this way because they want to win all the time, but to me it’s going to be fun next year even to really press the re-set button on a brand new team almost all around because it kind of gives you that fire back in it. We get to re-build it. We get to re-do it. We get to re-write any wrongs we may have messed up in the past with not getting the best out of the kids. We get to kind of re-do that.”
