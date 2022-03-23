It’s been a while since powerlifters in the parish have been in competition, but the season comes to a conclusion this weekend.
The regional meet for the parish’s boys was Feb. 19 at Denham Springs High, while the girls meet was Feb. 26 at Holden.
Denham Springs coach Joe Ryan said the extended time between regionals and the state meet have been a double-edged sword.
“There were points in time throughout these past few weeks that I was like, ‘Man, are we getting stagnant? Are things not going as projected and all that? But looking at some of their openers, some of our kids are starting with openers of lifts that they finished at at regionals, so we were definitely able to get stronger in those four weeks," Ryan said.
“We’re definitely pushing around some weight right now, and I think we’re primed up to shock a few people,” Ryan continued. We’re excited.”
Meanwhile, Holden coach David White said his team’s focus heading into the state meet is on cleaning up mistakes and staying healthy.
“I’ve got a lot of them bouncing between other sports, too,” White said. “It’s just getting them in, getting their work done and just really trying not to tire them out too much and just keep them ready to roll.”
The state meet begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at Louisiana-Monroe’s Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
Boys Divisions III, IV and V lift at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, while girls in Divisions I through V lift at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Boys in Divisions I and II lift Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Every team in the parish that participates in powerlifting – DSHS, Live Oak, French Settlement, Doyle, Springfield and Holden -- will be represented at the state meet.
In Division I girls, DSHS has its most qualifiers ever for a state meet with nine, including East Regional champion Victoria Durost at 123 pounds and Raygan Bosco at 198 pounds. Bosco won the 220-pound class last season, becoming the first DSHS powerlifter to make the podium in program history.
Ryan is expecting a tight race for the girls team title in Division I.
“Looking at the projected numbers, the difference between first place and fifth place is six points, so if you mess up one thing, you’re out of the running,” he said.
White is hoping there’s strength in numbers on the girls side as Holden qualified all 11 lifters, including East Regional champions Kamrynn Ouber, Mary Woods and Kayla Davis.
Woods won the state championship last year in the 198-pound class but will compete at 220 pounds this year. Davis won the 220-pound championship last season and moves up to the superheavyweight division this year.
“We just try to look at each year as a separate year and each meet as its own separate meet,” White said regarding Woods and Davis. “They’re both super focused. They’ve both got goals that they want to get. They’re all easy to coach. They want to get their numbers.”
On the Division I boys side, DSHS qualified six lifters, including East Regional champions Connor Rutland at 132 pounds, Lawson Navarre at 113 pounds and Zane Hooper in the super heavyweight division.
“Of the six that qualified, four going into it are projected to score points, but we think the other two can still squeak in there and get some gains,” Ryan said. “They didn’t have the best day at regionals, so we think they can score points to.”
Ryan said there’s no pressure on his team heading into the state meet.
“It’s another day in the office,” he said. “It’s you versus you. They’ve been cool, calm and collected. No one’s put a bunch of pressure on themselves. They know where we stand. I’m pretty transparent when it comes to where we’re at going into team-wise, but they’re ready to go. I don’t think they can be more excited.”
White expects Cedar Creek, Calvary Baptist, Slaughter Charter and Sacred Heart to be in the running for the team title.
“I think we have a chance to go up there and be competitive,” White said. “I always tell them to goal is to go up there and if you can find yourself in that top three or four, you’ll have a chance to do some really good things at the meet, and I think we have a chance to do that if we execute and do what we’re supposed to do.”
Taylor Purvis, Steve Garcia, Joel Penalber and Jacob Wempren qualified for state for the Holden boys.
“We thought we might get maybe one or two more, but we’re happy,” White said. “The four we’ve got, I feel like I think we have chance to score some points. Obviously, with four you can’t really win it, but I think you can kind of effect who wins it and you can steal some points here and there. I feel like we have chance to get some boys on the podium, which I think will be big for our boys program. We’ve had girls get on the podium. We’ve had girls win it. We haven’t had a boy get on the podium yet, so I think that would be good to kind of help grow the sports on the boys side to let the boys in school see that you can have some individual success at the state level. I think we have a chance to do that. It’s going to be tough, but I think we can do it.”
LIVINGSTON PARISH QUALIFIERS FOR THE STATE POWERLIFTING MEET
BOYS
DENHAM SPRINGS HIGH: Lawson Navarre, Connor Rutland, Landon Kent, Chris Thomas, Jack Guidry, Zane Hooper
LIVE OAK: Christian Allen, Nathan Curtis
DOYLE: Shawn West, Randall Welch, Philip Ferguson, Joseph Lovett, Gerard Keel
HOLDEN: Taylor Purvis, Steve Garcia, Joel Penalber, Jacob Wempren
SPRINGFIELD: Ayden McAlister, Layden Richards, Ethan Crawford, Nick Fletcher
FRENCH SETTLEMENT: Dakota Simpson, Jacob Deslatte
GIRLS
DENHAM SPRINGS HIGH: Blasia Bonfanti, Aubrey Jones, Ryann Roberson, London McAdams, Victoria Durost, Havyn Foster, Raygan Bosco, Kori Jones, Katelyn Gaffney
SPRINGFIELD: Isabella Alvarez, Kerigan Kimbrough
DOYLE: Raeanna Morales, Madison Vidrine, Brooklyn Kersey, Catherine Bankston, Anna Catherine Cowsar, Allie LeBourgeois, Taylor Durham, Keegan DeGraw, Harley Lovell
HOLDEN: Hailey Galyean, Jayden Sharp, Raievah Craddock, Maddie Durbin, Madison McDonald, Kamrynn Ouber, Gracie Duffy, Isabella Guidry, Mary Woods, Kayla Davis, Mollie Bailey
