Taylor Durham

Springfield resident Taylor Durham

 Photo courtesy of Chris Durham

Taylor Durham, a resident of Springfield, recently captured four gold medals at the North American Regional Powerlifting Championships in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Durham took first place in each event (squat, bench press, deadlift) in her weight class and won the overall title at the event, which was held August 11.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.