Taylor Durham, a resident of Springfield, recently captured four gold medals at the North American Regional Powerlifting Championships in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
Durham took first place in each event (squat, bench press, deadlift) in her weight class and won the overall title at the event, which was held August 11.
Durham lifted a total of 809 pounds and was perfect on nine lifts in the competition with 330 pounds on the squat, 176 pounds on the bench press and 303 pounds in the deadlift.
After finishing third at the U.S. National finals in Scottsdale, Ariz., last month, Durham received an invitation to participate in the North American Regional Powerlifting Championships as a member of the USA National Powerlifting team.
Durham, who attended Doyle, is a student Northlake Christian School in Covington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.