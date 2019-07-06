WATSON – When it came time to decide where to continue her rodeo career on the collegiate level – one of the state’s best dual-event performers didn’t have to look very far.
Live Oak High graduate Kamryn Duncan, who estimated riding a horse by the time she was 4-5-years old, recently signed a scholarship to become a part of McNeese State’s nationally ranked rodeo program.
“Since I was in sixth grade I wanted to rodeo in college for McNeese,” Duncan said. “Since I’ve been in high school, they began recruiting me.”
The foundation of McNeese’s program – one that won its second consecutive Collegiate National Finals Rodeo team championship – has been built on attracting the state’s best and brightest stars to their Lake Charles campus.
Coach Justin Browning has built a national power by being able to convince standouts like Duncan to stay close to home and compete for the Cowgirls.
“It’s a great school,” she said. “They’re positive and faith filled, spend a lot of time together. It’s a family.”
For the 28th straight year McNeese sent competitors – a total of 10 (men and women) to the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo – where the Cowgirls continued to thrive in one area – goat tying.
That just happens to be among Duncan’s strengths, along with breakaway roping, making her a natural to try and continue McNeese’s success in those two primary areas.
“It’s different in college where you score points that go toward your team (total),” Duncan said. “You’re not just out there just for yourself. It’s a whole team like football or baseball. It’s not just you. You can cheer on your teammates and be happy even if you don’t win.”
Duncan’s long, storied rodeo career includes six trips to nationals.
She claimed her first national title as an eight-grader in goat tying before winding up seventh a year later.
Duncan was the high school state champion in goat tying as a sophomore and repeated that feat this year, along with finishing second in breakaway roping.
She said her career-best in the goat tie is 6.4 seconds and 2.0 in breakaway roping.
Part of her summer competition included Duncan taking part in the Best of the Best – a timed event in Gallup, N.M. - followed by next month’s International Finals Youth Rodeo in Shawnee, Okla.
“I practice every day,” Duncan said. “You have to stay fit, eat right and take care of yourself. You have to be mentally and physically fit.”
