BOSSIER CITY – Anthony Dodson claimed the lone state championship for Live Oak at the LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at CenturyLink Center.
Dodson completed an impressive 56-18 season Saturday with a pin of Archbishop Rummel’s Jacob Ramirez at the 3:14 mark of the match to claim the 138-pound state championship in Division II.
The Eagles, who are moving up to Division I next season, finished fourth overall in the team competition with 184 points.
Parkway won the team title with 288 points followed by Teurlings Catholic (242) and North DeSoto (201). Rummel (157.5) was fifth.
Defending state champion Clayton Hill was unsuccessful in his bid to win in the 120-pound division, falling by a major decision (13-4) to Parkway’s Trey Fontenot.
The Eagles also had three wrestlers advance to the semifinals and two others reach the quarterfinal round.
Austin Cook fell to eventual state champion Mataius Lavine of Sam Houston by pin in the first round at 182 pounds, Nawab Singh lost a 7-1 decision to Parkway’s Kaleb Garcia at 160 pounds and Jack Manchego dropped a 5-1 decision to Carlos Femmer of Teurlings at 152 pounds.
Jordan Chenevert reached the quarterfinals at 126 before falling in a 7-4 decision to Parkway’s Darryl Nicholas – the eventual state champion – and Jordan Griffin was pinned at the 2:42 mark by Charles Travosos of Teurlings at 145 pounds.
Girls Basketball
Live Oak 49, Belaire 29
In Baton Rouge, Harmony Johnson scored 13 of her game-high 15 points during a 21-point explosion in the first quarter against Belaire.
The Lady Eagles (18-8) secured third place in the District 4-5A standings with a 4-2 record.
Live Oak led 25-9 at halftime and 41-20 after three quarters. Bailey Little scored all 11 of her points in the second half.
