The Dog Days of Summer 5K and 1-mile fun run is back for a second year.
All proceeds from the event after administrative costs will benefit the Denham Springs High cross country and track and field programs, and Yellow Jackets coach Andy McLean said the event is key for both programs, especially with DSHS getting a new track facility this season.
“Were significantly grateful for a new facility,” McLean said. “We’ve got a house, and now we’ve just got to put the furniture inside of it.”
“We have so many moveable objects in track that require a meet to take place, and so now we’re in kind of need of those things,” McLean said.
McLean said funds raised through the race will help with the purchase of new equipment, including hurdles and standards.
“We’d like to be able to host meets for junior highs and elementaries, as well as area high schools,” McLean said. “Plus, with a new district, I believe we are scheduled to host the first district meet. I want it.”
“Having a brand-new facility, it feels right to be able to break it as soon as you can, but we’ve got to get hurdles. We’ve got to get standards. We’ve got to have enough blocks and things like that – things that we’ve been able to manage for training purposes, but not in the opportunity to host a meet.”
McLean put the program’s need for equipment into perspective, using the hurdles event as an example.
“Even if you have just four schools – a four-way meet – you’re typically going to have two athletes from each school on a varsity level competing, so on an eight-lane track, you’re filling all eight lanes,” he said. “In the 100-meter hurdles, you’ve got 10 hurdles per lane, so that’s 80 hurdles that have to be put out. By no means have we needed 80 hurdles in order to practice for hurdles. If one of our hurdles breaks while we’re practicing, that’s OK. We can manage that, but now we need to have the right hurdles in order to be able to host that race.”
The Dog Days of Summer race will be held Saturday, August 6, starting at Kidz Korner Playground at 979 Government St. in Denham Springs. The one-mile run begins at 7:30 a.m., with the 5K starting at 8 a.m.
The cost for the mile run is $25, while the 5K is $35. Registration ends at midnight August 4, and sign-up is available here. All participants will receive a T-shirt, and 5K finishers will receive a custom medal. The 5K race is limited to 300 entrants.
“Part of that was based off of last year’s numbers, and so a lot of people sign up in the last two weeks,” McLean said. “Of course we’d like to see that get over 200 (entrants) like we did last year.”
McLean said there are 130 participants currently signed up for the race.
“They tell you when you host a 5K that up to 80 percent of your whole race could sign up in the last two weeks,” McLean said. “I was always notorious for wanting to make sure I felt good and watching the weather – didn’t to have an ankle injury or didn’t want to be dealing with something else. I wanted to let everything kind of line up, so we’re hoping that we have a little bit more (entries). Of course having 130, that’s still a big turnout, so I expect that we can get that number closer to 200.”
Packet pick-up will be held Friday, August 5 at Denham Springs High from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. and on race day at the race site beginning at 6:30 a.m.
Those interested in participating in the race may register here.
One-mile awards include a gift certificate to Cavalier House Books and custom treat from Wicked Goodness Confections. For the 5K race, the top overall male and female runners, male and female masters champions (age 40 and up) and first, second and third-place male and female finishers in each age group will be recognized with overall champions, masters champions and grandmaster champions receiving a gift card from Varsity Sports. The 5K age group winners will receive a custom singlet from Varsity Sports.
The is also a team competition with the team with the most members receiving a custom cake from Wicked Goodness Confections.
Smoothies, sweet tea, lemonade, water, and jambalaya will be available after the race.
“It should be a good time,” McLean said.
