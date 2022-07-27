Dog Days of Summer logo

The Dog Days of Summer 5K and 1-mile fun run is back for a second year.

All proceeds from the event after administrative costs will benefit the Denham Springs High cross country and track and field programs, and Yellow Jackets coach Andy McLean said the event is key for both programs, especially with DSHS getting a new track facility this season.

