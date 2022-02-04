WALKER – Walker High School’s first signing day ceremony certainly wasn’t lacking participants.
Nine athletes signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level – two in girls soccer, five in softball and two in baseball – during a ceremony held at the Walker High gym Wednesday.
Walker’s softball team put the biggest dent in the school’s signing class, with Lainee Bailey, Gyvan Hammons, Madelyn Bourgoyne, Ryann Schexnayder and Alayna Daigrepont signing.
Bailey, the All-Parish MVP last season, is headed to Southeastern Louisiana University.
“As a little girl, that was the main goal … and Southeastern was always the goal,” Bailey said.
Bailey said her family attended games at Southeastern growing up, giving her a look at the program.
“Seeing the coaching, how the girls act. They’re all really close, and I could just see myself a part of it,” Bailey said.
She also attended camps at Southeastern. She said coach Rick Fremin plans on utilizing her abilities as a pitcher and a hitter, but she knows she’ll have to work for playing time
“If I was to make the first nine in the lineup, I’d hit,” Bailey said. “They have a lot of good pitchers already there, and a few coming up. I’m definitely working for it. I like competition.”
Shexnayder signed with McNeese State, making a childhood dream a reality.
“Since the seventh grade, McNeese has always been my dream school,” she said. “I’ve always looked forward to playing for a D-I (school), and I’ve always wanted to play big.”
She said her first contact with McNeese came when she was pitching in a travel ball tournament in junior high.
“That’s pretty big for me,” she said. “For a 13-year-old, that’s really big.”
Schexnayder said she went on a visit to the Lake Charles campus during her sophomore or junior year at Walker.
“It was my dream school as soon as I stepped on campus,” she said. “I absolutely loved it. I loved the environment. I loved the players. I loved everything about it.”
Going in, she doesn’t know what her role with the Cowgirls will be, but she’s not overly concerned about that.
“Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to do it,” she said. “Whatever I can do for the team, I’m going to do whatever they want me to do.”
Bourgoyne signed with LSU-Alexandria, and she credited her travel ball coach Todd Whittington with helping her through the process.
“That has always been my dream to play at the next level,” she said.
She said a couple of factors helped her decide to go to LSU-Alexandria, where she’ll play as a middle infielder.
“It was a very beautiful campus, calm and quiet,” she said. “The coaches are great. I just felt like I fit right in over there. It wasn’t too busy. The coaches really believe in me, and I could tell from the jump that they did, so I’m really excited about that.”
“Just work hard,” she continued. “I have a lot of grit, so I think I’ll be able to bring that to their program.”
Hammons signed with Northwest Florida State University, sparking a bit of a sibling rivalry.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve always had the dream of playing college ball. I got to watch my sisters grow up playing it. They didn’t make it to the collegiate level, so it’s my goal to outshine them and kind of go to the collegiate level,” she said with a grin.
Hammons said she was in contact with coaches from Northwest Florida for about a year before committing a few months ago.
“The coaches were really welcoming,” she said of her visit. “They just welcomed me right on to campus. I knew everyone, just about, on the softball team, and it was just something that spoke to me that said, ‘OK. This is where I belong.’”
Hammons was a first-team All-Parish outfielder last season and said the Northwest Florida coaching staff was drawn to some aspects of her game.
“They said they liked that I’m always bought in and how no matter where I’m at on the field, I always know where the next thing’s going to happen,” she said.
Walker catcher Alayna Daigrepont signed with Tennessee State University.
“Whenever I was real young, I knew that I loved softball,” she said. “I knew that I wanted to play, even if that brought me through high school and I never got anything out of that, but opportunities arose when I got into probably junior high to high school, and I kind of just took it and ran with it,” Daigrepont.
Daigrepont credited her travel ball coach, Tammy Vermeulen, with connecting her with Tennessee State, where she visited twice.
“It made me feel like home,” Daigrepont said. “The coaches at Tennessee State are really great. They’re fun to be around, and I 100 percent believe that I’m not just committing to a school. I’m committing to the coaches and the people I’m going to be around every day, so I have to love that too, and I did at Tennessee State.”
Daigrepont said Tennessee State coaches saw her play at a tournament in California over the summer, which solidified their commitment to her.
“I got hurt, and I ended up playing the full game, and I made this diving play at home,” Daigrepont said. “That’s whenever she texted Tammy and was like ‘I want her.’ So I’m really thankful that I have that opportunity.”
In baseball, Chance Reed signed with Hendrix College, while Caleb Webb signed with Panola College in Texas.
Reed, a pitcher and infielder, said Hendrix College got in touch with him through Twitter, eventually leading to a visit to the campus in Conway, Ark.
“It was a very pretty campus,” he said. “It felt almost like a family atmosphere, and they have great coaches, a great staff.”
“They have a plan for me,” he continued. “They were invested in me, so I thought that was a great place to go where they’d make me better, and (I’d) maybe even have a shot after college to go play somewhere else.”
He said his versatility is something the Hendrix coaches took notice of.
“I think they loved the pitching and how many strikes I throw, and then on the field, I can be anywhere in the infield and play,” he said.
Webb, the All-Parish co-MVP last season, said he reached a goal by signing.
“I’ve always worked toward this goal, and I’m just glad I accomplished it,” he said.
Webb said one of his travel ball coaches set up a visit to Panola in Carthage, Texas, where he was able to take batting practice. Webb, who’s played multiple positions for the Wildcats, said he’ll return to playing catcher in college, which he said is a comfort zone for him.
“Catcher’s my primary position,” he said. “I just do the other positions to help out the team and all that other stuff. I was glad to go back to go back to catcher.”
Ana Grace Hardison and Faith Walton signed from the girls soccer team, with Hardison headed to Belhaven University and Walton to Nicholls State.
“I actually feel really astounded that I get to continue to play soccer,” Hardison said. “I’ve played it all my life, and to be able to continue to play it at a college that I really want to go to, it’s honestly amazing.”
Hardison attended an ID camp at Belhaven and visited the campus three times and said she liked that the campus is small, which she said will help her from becoming too overwhelmed as a freshman. She said the Belhaven coaching staff likes her soccer IQ.
“The coach (Dr. Kimberly Harrell) is really nice and very welcoming, as well as the team,” Hardison said. “It all felt like a really family-like environment, and that’s really what I needed to be able to move away from home.”
Meanwhile, Walton made her college dream come true by signing with Nicholls.
“I’ve been knowing since I was little,” Walton said of becoming a college athlete. “I have two aunts that have both played college softball, and they’ve been telling me since I was little that I was going to go and play, so that’s been my plan since as long as I can remember.”
Walton discovered she wanted to go to Nicholls at an early age.
“I used to their camps when I was younger, and I really like the facilities, so it was a college that I always wanted to go to,” Walton said. “It’s the environment, the people. It’s very home-oriented. It’s just everyone gets along. It’s like a close-knit community, and it’s a beautiful school and a beautiful campus.”
Walton said certain aspects of her game caught the eye of Nicholls coach Robert Podeyn.
“He told me he likes the way that I counterattack, the way that I dribble and take people on one-on-one, and I’m very dangerous in the attacking third, so he said that will be very useful for the team to have me there,” Walton said. “I’m just excited.”
