The significance of the day didn’t strike Denham Springs High football player Ethan Foster until he sat down at the table to sign his papers to play at Sterling College last Wednesday.
“I started playing football when I was five, and it’s always been a dream, not to make it to the NFL, but just to play in a college game and just to start one day at the college level was just my ultimate dream, in all of sports,” Foster said. “It’s such an unreal moment. It’s something that I’ll never forget, sitting at that table making the full commitment. Knowing that I’m going to play football, it’s a weird feeling to me, man.”
Foster, Zane Hooper and Mason Edwards signed in football, while Cowan Alfonso, Conner Rodrigue and Larson Fabre signed in baseball and Hannah Linebaugh in cross country/track during a ceremony at Grady Hornsby Gym.
Foster, a first-team All-Parish choice as a flex player as a senior, got connected with Sterling College through e-mails and texts from defensive coordinator Joe Kenney. That eventually led to a visit to the campus in Sterling, Kansas.
“I think what really got me was we had to do a whole devotional and all kinds of stuff before we actually did the football stuff, and then when we did do the football stuff, it just felt like home,” Foster said. “Putting on the jerseys, everybody just felt so welcoming to me.”
Foster said he’ll likely be playing outside linebacker at the next level.
“They had a lot of seniors that left, so some of the guys aren’t really there any more, and they’re looking for somebody take that spot, so hopefully by not year one or year two, I’m living out that dream of (having) at starting position. Nothing’s ever given to you. I know that. I’m working for it right now.”
Hooper, a first-team All-Parish selection on the offensive line as a senior, signed with Mississippi College.
“As a kid growing up, my dream was to go to the NFL and play at the next level past Little League and high school,” Hooper said. “I always wanted to do it big as a kid.”
“I’m excited,” he continued. “It’s everything I’ve worked up to and worked for, it’s all coming true.”
Hooper said Mississippi College found out about him through a camp over the summer. He sent film to the coaching staff after the season, leading to a visit and an offer.
“I’m so athletic at the size I am,” the 6-foot-1, 275-pound Hooper said of what Mississippi College liked about his skill set. “You can’t really find too many big men that are so big and love to move around the field and just run around. It’s different. You don’t see that all the time, so I think that’s really what caught their attention.”
There’s also an opportunity for playing time for Hooper.
“They already told me they don’t play the seniority game,” Hooper said. “If you come in and you out play their (starters), we’re going to play you as a freshman. I know it’s a process.”
Meanwhile, Edwards is headed to Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas.
“I always thought I could play college football,” Edwards said. “I always trained my best and hardest and always had that vision to play college football.”
Edwards said the Hutchinson County coaching staff liked his highlights on Hudl then visited him at DSHS. He was later able to visit the campus.
“They’ve got some great facilities,” he said.
“They’re one of the top jucos in the country,” Edwards continued. “Being up there, they’re making me want to be successful, bringing me up there to the next level and wanting me to be great. There’s always competition. They talked about playing time. I’m going to get a lot of playing time, but I’m still going to have to compete.”
Edwards said some advice from the Hutchinson County coaches stuck with him.
“They talked about how you can bet on yourself, and it’s the best thing to bet on yourself, because if you bet on yourself, it’s going to make you more of a man and play to your best,” Edwards said. “That’s the thing that caught me is just to bet on myself, and I know I can make it, and I know what I can do to bring to this team.”
In baseball, Alfonso signed with Centenary College after David Welch, the college recruiting coordinator for the Louisiana Knights, Alfonso’s summer team, contacted Centenary.
“They texted me, and within three days, I was on campus visiting,” Alfonso said. “It was a quick process.”
After talking with Centenary coach Mike Diaz, Alfonso said he found a home.
“He gave us everything straight,” Alfonso said. “I was 100 percent. I really felt like I connected with the place. It just felt like a place ‘I want to go here.’”
Alfonso is a pitcher/infielder, and the Gents plan on using him in both spots, at least for his first season in Shreveport.
“They said if you can come here for one year and prove to us you can do it (pitch and play infield), you’ll have it all four,” Alfonso said. “I haven’t even started to get to work yet. I’ve still got four more years ahead of me, and I’m ready to go.”
Fabre, a second-team All-Parish pitcher last season, signed with Southeastern Louisiana University after originally committing to the University of Houston in 2020. Fabre said he de-committed primarily because pitching coach Terry Rooney, a former LSU assistant, left the Houston staff to go to Purdue.
He went to a camp at Southeastern, leading to an offer.
“It’s always kind of felt like a little bit of home since there’s family over there,” Fabre sad of SLU. “Basically, half of my family’s gone there, and I’ve played there many times over the summers. Of course, Denham’s home opener’s there every year. I just like the atmosphere there.”
Going to Hammond to play college ball is also a plus for Fabre.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “On the weekends, I can go home, see my family and all that. It’s just nice being right there. No one ever has to get that separation factor.”
Fabre said he’s welcoming the opportunity at Southeastern.
“They said I have a chance to get some time freshman year,” he said. “It all matters just how I do in the fall.”
Rodrigue, an outfielder, is headed to Wharton County Junior College in Texas.
“I’ve always loved baseball growing up at a young age, and it was a long time goal,” Rodrigue said of playing in college.
Rodrigue got connected with Wharton County after playing in a tournament in Texas for the Future Stars Series Program 15. One of the teams Rodrigue’s team played against was coached by Wharton assistant coach Ricky Watkins.
That led to a visit to campus and an offer, which Rodrigue accepted.
“They have people who actually played in the pros, and they’ve got stuff where I believe they can teach me really great things as a baseball player, and then hopefully I take that knowledge and experience and maybe go on to the next level, if God lets it be,” Rodrigue said. “I just really loved the place and the coaches there.”
Before heading to college, Rodrigue said he and his DSHS teammates have some goals set for this season.
“I’m really just excited for this year for Denham baseball in general with our new coach (Trave Hopkins),” Rodrigue said. “I love our players and stuff, and I think we’ve got a really good shot at going far this year and really making a statement for Denham.”
Linebaugh signed with Southeastern Louisiana University and said she’s glad to have signing day behind her. She hasn’t taken a visit yet, but she found a comfort zone.
“I like the way their style is with working out and how they plan stuff, so their workout stuff is pretty similar to mine,” Linebaugh said. “Talking with other coaches (at other schools), we did talk about their workout styles, and it didn’t really flow with what I had planned. When I was talking to (SLU) assistant Coach (Clayton) O’Callaghan, we talked on the phone every now and then about the school and what the track and field team and the cross country team brings, and it kind of just fit …”
She has her sights set on wrapping up the high school indoor season after she he turned in a 5:25.14 in mile over the weekend at the LSU Last Chance Qualifier for a PR. She’s also qualified for two-mile race and the 4x800 relay for the state indoor meet on Feb. 19.
“I’m pretty nervous but I’m actually excited for this indoor season, about to finish it off and I’m pretty proud of where I stand,” Linebaugh said.
