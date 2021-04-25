The Doyle baseball team got the No. 1 seed it was looking for.
Now it’s up to the Tigers to take advantage of it.
“We were behind Rosepine, I would say, just until Friday night …, and our guys are excited that we did jump them, and it’s pretty cool,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “That’s why you make a good schedule and hope to be at No. 1 at the end. We’re real excited. I know that, because I know how hard that we worked and the games that we won, I just knew when I made that schedule, if we had eight to 10 losses, I think we’d be No. 1, and that’s what happened. It just took at little longer to get there.
“I texted the guys this morning,” Beatty continued. “I said, look, congrats on the No. 1 seed. If we don’t win our last game, it doesn’t really matter. So it’s one game at a time, I told them. We can’t look past anybody.”
The Tigers are the parish’s only top seed heading into the postseason, which begins Monday for most teams.
Elsewhere among the parish’s small schools, Springfield is No. 6 and will host No. 27 Avoyelles at 5:30 p.m.
“We put some work in and we played well early,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said of his team’s seeding. “We kind of just stuck around that single digit seedings. We dropped to as low as eighth or ninth a few times, and then we’d bump back up. That’s also a testament to all the tough teams we’ve played and the schedules they’ve played. They’ve helped us out as well.”
Additionally in Class 2A, No. 23 French Settlement travels to face No. 8 Kinder at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
In Class 3A, No. 29 Albany travels to face No. 4 Iota at 6 p.m. Monday.
In Class B, No. 16 Holden hosts No. 17 Bell City at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and No. 22 Maurepas travels to face No. 11 Doyline at 5 p.m. Monday.
OAKDALE AT DOYLE
Beatty was undecided on his starting pitcher and said that decision will be made as he and his coaching staff get more information on Oakdale.
“In a perfect world, I’d like to throw two or three guys just to get some experience moving forward, but we’ve got to take care of business with whoever we start,” Beatty said.
“We’ve got four or five guys that we really like, and I think any of them will do a fine job on Monday,” Beatty continued.
Beatty said things won’t change for the Tigers heading into the postseason.
“We’re going to treat it like another game,” Beatty said. “I’m a person of habit, and I think when you break the habit, sometimes you cause unnecessary stress. I’m going to keep it the same and approach tomorrow’s game like we have any other big game. We’ve had a lot of big games this season, so we’re going to approach it just like we always do.”
AVOYELLES AT SPRINGFIELD
Blanchard said Blake Lobell will get the start, with Jayden Teague, Bryce Vittorio and Ethan Anthony available in relief.
“As long as we throw strikes and play good defense, we’ve got enough pitching,” Blanchard said. “I’ll put our pitching up with a lot of other teams that we’ll be facing.”
“For us, it’s more of us coming out, throwing strikes, playing solid defense and then trying to just put pressure on them to try and see if we can score a couple of runs, maybe one an inning,” Blanchard continued. “That’s our goal.”
