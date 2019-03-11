The Holden baseball team went 2-0 in the Episcopal of Acadiana Tournament over the weekend, scoring a 19-5 win over ESA and scrapping for an 8-7 victory over Grace Christian.
HOLDEN 8, GRACE CHRISTIAN 7
Logan Johnson’s fielder’s choice scored the winning run with two out in the bottom of the seventh.
Grace Christian tied the game at 7-7 with two runs in the top of the sixth. Holden had a six-run third inning to go ahead 6-4.
Hunter Bordelon had two hits to lead Holden.
Dustin Rushing gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and struck out four in 6.2 innings. Layne Sykes pitched a third of an inning to get the win in relief.
HOLDEN 19, ESA 5
The Rockets did their damage with nine hits while taking advantage of 12 walks. Eleven of Holden’s runs came in the fifth and sixth innings.
Luke LeBourgeois and Hunter Bordelon each had two hits, while Cole Forbes, Nick Forbes, Sykes and Brett Hutchinson each had three RBIs.
Braden Wascom gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and struck out nine in 4.2 innings for the win. Sykes gave up a walk and struck out three in 1.1 innings of relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 9, GRACE CHRISTIAN 2
The Lions put together a six-run fifth inning to spark the win.
Ben Andrews and Gannon Allison each had two hits for FSHS, while Brice Fruge gave up three hits, five walks and struck out eight in six innings for the win.
ALBANY 4, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 3
Brock Bankston doubled in Brock Bennett after he was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a wild pitch to lead off the fifth inning for the winning run.
Acey Martin had two hits for the Hornets. Martin and Reid Rayborn had doubles.
Bennett gave up three runs, four hits and struck out two in four innings, while Micah Cleveland worked three scoreless innings of relief for the win.
UNIVERSITY HIGH 11, DOYLE 5
U-High scored all of its runs in the fourth-through-sixth innings after the Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead.
Tyson Stewart’s three-run home run brought the Tigers within 5-4 in the fifth inning, but the Cubs scored five runs in the bottom of the inning to put the game away.
Mason Davis, Braden Keen and Stewart each had two hits for Doyle.
LUTCHER 11, DOYLE 2
Lutcher used a pair of four-run innings to spark the win.
Stewart went 1-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Tigers at the plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.