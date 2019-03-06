Holden had 11 hits in a 14-run first inning, sparking a 17-0 win over Runnels to open District 7-B play Tuesday in Holden.
Taylor Douglas had a two-run home run to push the lead to 5-0 and Holden collected five doubles in the inning.
Ashley Fogg and Emma Hutchinson each had two-run doubles, expanding the lead to 10-0, while Taylor Barfield’s two-run single made the score 14-0.
Douglas, who went 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs, knocked in the game’s final run on a double in the third inning.
Fogg, Hutchinson and Madison McDonald each had two hits for Holden.
Olivia Lackie, Hutchinson and Douglas each pitched an inning for the Lady Rockets. Lackie and Douglas each struck out three, while Hutchinson fanned two. Lackie and Hutchinson each gave up a hit.
BASEBALL
ALBANY 10, PATTERSON 4
In Albany, the Hornets led 6-4 and broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning.
Brock Bankston went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for the Hornets, while Justin Coates gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and struck out five in four innings.
Donovan Giamalva and Micah Cleveland each gave up a run in an inning of relief.
ALBANY, 5, SPRINGFIELD 4
Brock Bankston’s single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh drove in Steven Kuhn, lifting the Hornets to a 5-4 win over Springfield on Saturday.
Bankston went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Hornets, while Brock Bennett and Micah Cleveland combined to give up four hits and four runs (one earned), with three strikeouts.
Trevor Freeman went 1-for-4 and scored two runs for Springfield.
ALBANY 7, FRANKLINTON 3
The Hornets put together a four-run seventh inning to rally for the win.
Bennett’s sacrifice fly following a dropped third strike and a walk scored Kuhn for the go-ahead run, and the Hornets added three more runs on an error, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Acey Martin.
Joey Smith went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead Albany at the plate.
Reid Rayborn got a complete-game win, giving up five hits, three runs and a walk.
DOYLE 6, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 3
Doyle scored all of its runs over the first four innings, while stealing nine bases in the game.
Tyson Stewart went 2-for-2, scored a run for Doyle. Stewart and Landon Wolfe each stole three bases.
Andrew Yuratich gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and struck out seven in 4.1 innings for Doyle. Logan Turner gave up one hit, three walks and struck out two in 2.2 innings.
COVINGTON 7, DOYLE 4
The Lions rallied for five runs in the sixth inning to pick up the win.
Cade Watts went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run to lead the Tigers at the plate.
Kolt Mitchell gave up six hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out seven in five innings as the Doyle starter.
