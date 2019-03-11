The Doyle softball team went 1-1 in the Parkview Baptist Tournament on Saturday, scoring a 9-1 win over Dutchtown before dropping a 3-2 decision to the host Lady Eagles.
DOYLE 9, DUTCHTOWN 1
Doyle put the game away with a four-run sixth inning.
Kaitlyn Savant went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Doyle, while Madison Diaville and Sydney Taylor each had two hits.
Marley Olivier struck out four and gave up six hits in a complete-game win.
PARKVIEW 3, DOYLE 2
Parkview made a 3-1 lead stand up and held off Doyle, which got two singles in the top of the seventh but couldn’t score.
Taylor went 2-for-3 as Doyle had six hits.
Olivier gave up five hits, three runs and four walks while striking out five in the complete-game loss.
HOLDEN 2, HAHNVILLE 0
Taylor Barfield scored both of Holden’s runs on Hahnville errors in the fourth and seventh innings as each team managed two hits.
Olivia Lackie struck out 15 in the winning effort as Barfield and Kamrynn Ouber got the only hits for Holden.
ALBANY 18, POPE JOHN PAUL 3
The Lady Hornets scored in every inning in the run-rule shortened game, including an eight-run second inning.
Annalea Giamalva and Brittney Turner hit home runs for Albany, which had 15 hits.
Giamalva hurled a two-hitter with nine strikeouts for the win.
PONCHATOULA 7, ALBANY 3
The Lady Wave led 7-1 going into the top of the seventh, when Giamalva’s two-out, two-run single scored Spring and Maddie Oubre.
Giamalva, Spring and Turner each had two hits, while Turner and Giamalva combined to strike out seven while giving up 10 hits.
FRANKLINTON 11, FSHS 5
The Lady Demons used a five-run seventh inning to get the win as part of the Sumner Tournament.
Jackie Crosby, who went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, had a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to give FSHS a 7-6 lead.
Payton Clouatre and Emma Petite each had two hits for the Lady Lions.
FSHS 10, VIDIALIA 2
Crosby had two triples and a double while going 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead FSHS. Clouatre also had two hits and scored three runs.
Crosby struck out one without giving up a hit in three innings, and Britney Melton gave up two runs on five hits and struck out two in four innings.
PONCHATOULA 11, FSHS 1
The Lady Wave scored in every inning and had 15 hits in the run-rule victory.
Emma Petite’s solo home run in the second inning knotted the game at 1-1.
SPRINGFIELD 13, LORANGER 7
The Lady Bulldogs scored nine runs over the final four innings to get the win as part of the Sumner Tournament.
Tabby Lobell and Challey Ryan each had three hits to lead Springfield, while Crissy Edwards had four RBIs.
Annie Romano and ReNay Edwards combined to give up 12 hits.
HAMMOND 6, SPRINGFIELD 2
Hammond rallied for all of its runs over the final three innings after the Lady Bulldogs led 2-0 after two innings.
Lobell and Ryan each had two hits, with Lobell and Kaylie Dorsey knocking in runs.
Edwards, Dorsey and Romano combined to give up 10 hits.
MAUREPAS 15, SALMEN 5
The Lady Wolves scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to pull away for the win behind a pair of two-run home runs from Keegan Marchand and Laney Gunter.
Marchand was 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Sarah Crawford was 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs and Emma Gautreau and KK Vicknair each had two RBIs.
Gautreau gave up two hits, five runs and struck out six to get the win.
FRANKLINTON 14, MAUREPAS 3
The Lady Demons scored combined for 11 runs in the third and fourth innings to spark the win.
Vicknair went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run to lead the Lady Wolves at the plate.
