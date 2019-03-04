With runs at a premium, Holden got enough to get the win Doyle as part of the Doyle Tournament on Saturday.
Holden’s Olivia Lackie hurled a five-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 3-1 victory.
The Lady Rockets picked up the game’s first run in the top of the third on Lackie’s RBI single after Gracie Duffy’s triple.
Holden padded the lead with a two-run fifth as Taylor Douglas singled and courtesy runner Olivia Barnes scored on an error in center field. Duffy’s sacrifice fly scored Ashley Fogg for a 3-0 advantage.
Doyle got its lone run in the bottom of the seventh as Madison Diaville singled, Chloe Welda got a one-out single, and scored on Marley Olivier’s double.
Diaville was caught stealing third, and Rylee Lambert struck out swinging to end the game.
Olivier gave up eight hits and struck out three in seven innings for the loss.
Doyle 9, St. John 3
Elise Jones, Diaville and Welda each had two hits as Doyle scored in every inning but the second.
Olivier gave up eight hits and struck out three in the win.
Doyle 3, Hammond 1
Consecutive doubles by Gabby Lucia and KK Savant sparked a three-run third inning, and Welda struck out nine while giving up two hits in 5.1 innings to make the lead hold up.
Savant had two hits to lead Doyle.
Doyle 11, St. Michael 3
The Lady Tigers used four walks and four hits to spark and six-run first inning to cruise to the win.
Jones, who had three hits, had a home run in the sixth that pushed the lead to 9-3. Laci Martin had four RBIs for Doyle.
Olivier and Welda combined to strike out seven while giving up five hits.
Albany 13, Hammond 3
The Lady Hornets snapped a 2-2 tie, highlighted by a six-run third inning.
Rayanne Ridgel and Madison Knight each had two hits and four RBIs to pace Albany, while Brittney Turner hurled a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Albany 10, St. Martinville 1
Turner threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts as St. Martinville got its lone run on a bases-loaded walk in the third inning.
Abbie Spring knocked in three runs for Albany, while Knight and Maddie Oubre each knocked in two.
Albany 10, False River 8
Albany trailed 8-1 after two innings but rallied for seven runs over the next three innings, including a five-run fourth, before taking the lead on Brianna Smith’s solo home run in the fifth inning.
Ridgel and Turner, who gave up eight hits and struck out nine while giving up two home runs for the win, each had three RBIs.
French Settlement 7, Riverside 6
Payton Clouatre scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to give the Lady Lions the win.
Carmella Tranchina and Jackie Crosby each had two hits to lead FSHS, while Crosby gave up 10 hits, six runs and struck out one in the winning effort.
Central 5, French Settlement 3
Central snapped a 3-3 tie with a pair of runs in the fifth inning.
Crosby gave up five runs on four hits in the loss. Clouatre had the only two hits for FSHS.
Holden 11, False River 1
Fogg went 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, and Emma Hutchinson had a home run as Holden put the game away with a six-run fourth inning.
Madison McDonald had three hits as the Lady Rockets collected 12.
Lackie and Hutchinson combined on a two-hitter with six strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.