District 3-I
Boys
First Team
Hector Elias | Central | Senior | Forward/Mid
Michael Smith | Baton Rouge | Senior | Mid
Yvan-Noel Muenyi | Baton Rouge | Sophomore | Forward/Mid
Taylor Theunnissen | Baton Rouge | Junior | Goalkeeper
Gabe Collins | Walker | Senior | Forward
Tanner Hall | Zachary | Senior | Forward
Jacob Agazzi | Zachary | Junior | Midfielder
Will Chevalier | Denham Springs | Senior | Forward/Mid
Brennan Amato | Denham Springs | Junior | Mid
Axel Agurcia | Denham Springs | School | Sophomore | Mid
Tyler Burkett | Denham Springs | Senior | Goalkeeper
Ben Katzenmeyer | Catholic High |Senior | Midfield
Roberto Carreras | Catholic High | Senior | Defender
Second Team
Dax Bourque | Central | Senior | Forward/Mid
Andrew Medine | Central | Senior | Goalkeeper
Cameron Bachar Baton Rouge | Senior | Winger
Younger Plauche’ | Baton Rouge | Senior | Midfield
Leo Jiang Baton Rouge | Sophomore | Defender
Evan Kimbel | Walker | Senior | Defender/Forward
Elan Blitch | Zachary | Senior | Defender
Addison Gee | Zachary | Junior | Midfield
Luke Turner | Denham Springs | Junior | Midfield
Blaze Restivo | Denham Springs | Sophomore | Winger
Conelly Herrin | Denham Springs | Senior | Defender
Chuck Walker | Catholic High | Senior | Midfield
Alex Leonard | Catholic High | Junior | Midfield
Lane Poche | Catholic High | Junior | Defender
Overall Co-MVP’s: Ben Katzenmeyer, Catholic High; Will Chevalier, Denham Springs
Offensive MVP: Jacob Agazzi, Zachary High
Defensive MVP: Roberto Carreras, Catholic High
Coach of the Year: JB Brunet, Catholic High
Girls
District 3-I
First Team
Name | School | Class
Rachel Cretini | St. Amant | Jr
Blythe Babin | St. Amant | Sr.
Nya Bridgewater | St. Amant | Fr.
Sadie Bourgeois | St. Amant | So.
Kirsten Guedry | St. Amant | Sr.
Alyssa Abbott | Dutchtown | Sr
Delaney Gulczynski | Dutchtown | Sr
Faith Walton | Walker | So
Chloe Shanklin | East Ascension | Sr
Melisse Speligene | East Ascension | Sr
Gueslee Brownell | Denham Springs | Sr
Brinley Williamson | Denham Springs | Sr
Kylie Zeller | Live Oak | So
Jenna Magee | Live Oak | So
Hannah May | East Ascension | Fr
Camille Berthelot | Denham Springs | Sr
Overall MVP
Blythe Babin, St. Amant
Offensive MVP
Alyssa Abbott, Dutchtown
Defensive MVP
Kirsten Guedry, St. Amant
Coach of Year
Joleigh Hartman, St. Amant
Boys
District 4-II
First Team
Name | School | Pos. | Class
Eli Marshall | Lee | CB | Jr.
Dylan Guzman | Lee | Mid | Jr
Jackson Earle | Live Oak | Forward | So
Darshandeep Singh | Live Oak | Mid | Jr
Jackson Bryant | Live Oak | M/F | Sr
Cole Crenshaw | Live Oak | CB | Sr
Lester Rodriguez | McKinley | Forward | Sr
Djoser Allen | McKinley | Mid | Sr
Bryan Perez | McKinley | Forward | Sr
Eduar Enamorado | Tara | Forward | Jr
Christian Erazo | Tara | Mid | Dr
Henry Eraza | Tara | Defender | So
Cody Stevenson | Woodlawn | Mid | Sr
Hamza Zaad | Woodlawn | Forward | Jr
Kwamy Herbert | Woodlawn | Mid | So
Aidan Patterson | Live Oak | GK | Sp
Overall MVP
Lester Rodriguez, McKinley
Offensive MVP
Christian Erazo, Tara
Defensive MVP
Aidan Patterson, Live Oak
Second Team
Name | School | Pos. | Class
Jordy Esteban | Lee | Mid | Sr
Chris Czauderna | Live Oak | CB | So
Tanner DeWitt | Live Oak | Mid/CB | So
Luke Bryant | Live Oak | Mid/Forward | Jr
Kevi Carias | McKinley | Defender/GK | Sr
Allan Umanzor | McKinley | RB | Sr
Kenin Rodriguez | McKinley | LB/Mid | JR
Edgar Garcia | McKinley |CM | JR
Abady Perez | McKinley | Forward/Mid | JR
Gerardo Zelaya | McKinley | CB | FR
Edwin Santa Maria | McKinley | Mid | FR
Kendrin Johnson | Woodlawn | Defender | FR
Aiden Skillman | Woodlawn | Defender | FR
Oscar Lozano | Tara | GK | JR
