District 3-I

Boys

First Team

Hector Elias | Central | Senior | Forward/Mid

Michael Smith | Baton Rouge | Senior | Mid

Yvan-Noel Muenyi | Baton Rouge | Sophomore | Forward/Mid

Taylor Theunnissen | Baton Rouge | Junior | Goalkeeper

Gabe Collins | Walker | Senior | Forward

Tanner Hall | Zachary | Senior | Forward

Jacob Agazzi | Zachary | Junior | Midfielder

Will Chevalier | Denham Springs | Senior | Forward/Mid

Brennan Amato | Denham Springs | Junior | Mid

Axel Agurcia | Denham Springs | School | Sophomore | Mid

Tyler Burkett | Denham Springs | Senior | Goalkeeper

Ben Katzenmeyer | Catholic High |Senior | Midfield

Roberto Carreras | Catholic High | Senior | Defender

Second Team

Dax Bourque | Central | Senior | Forward/Mid

Andrew Medine | Central | Senior | Goalkeeper

Cameron Bachar Baton Rouge | Senior | Winger

Younger Plauche’ | Baton Rouge | Senior | Midfield

Leo Jiang Baton Rouge | Sophomore | Defender

Evan Kimbel | Walker | Senior | Defender/Forward

Elan Blitch | Zachary | Senior | Defender

Addison Gee | Zachary | Junior | Midfield

Luke Turner | Denham Springs | Junior | Midfield

Blaze Restivo | Denham Springs | Sophomore | Winger

Conelly Herrin | Denham Springs | Senior | Defender

Chuck Walker | Catholic High | Senior | Midfield

Alex Leonard | Catholic High | Junior | Midfield

Lane Poche | Catholic High | Junior | Defender

Overall Co-MVP’s: Ben Katzenmeyer, Catholic High; Will Chevalier, Denham Springs

Offensive MVP: Jacob Agazzi, Zachary High

Defensive MVP: Roberto Carreras, Catholic High

Coach of the Year: JB Brunet, Catholic High

Girls

District 3-I

First Team

Name | School | Class

Rachel Cretini | St. Amant | Jr

Blythe Babin | St. Amant | Sr.

Nya Bridgewater | St. Amant | Fr.

Sadie Bourgeois | St. Amant | So.

Kirsten Guedry | St. Amant | Sr.

Alyssa Abbott | Dutchtown | Sr

Delaney Gulczynski | Dutchtown | Sr

Faith Walton | Walker | So

Chloe Shanklin | East Ascension | Sr

Melisse Speligene | East Ascension | Sr

Gueslee Brownell | Denham Springs | Sr

Brinley Williamson | Denham Springs | Sr

Kylie Zeller | Live Oak | So

Jenna Magee | Live Oak | So

Hannah May | East Ascension | Fr

Camille Berthelot | Denham Springs | Sr

Overall MVP

Blythe Babin, St. Amant

Offensive MVP

Alyssa Abbott, Dutchtown

Defensive MVP

Kirsten Guedry, St. Amant

Coach of Year

Joleigh Hartman, St. Amant

Boys

District 4-II

First Team

Name | School | Pos. | Class

Eli Marshall | Lee | CB | Jr.

Dylan Guzman | Lee | Mid | Jr

Jackson Earle | Live Oak | Forward | So

Darshandeep Singh | Live Oak | Mid | Jr

Jackson Bryant | Live Oak | M/F | Sr

Cole Crenshaw | Live Oak | CB | Sr

Lester Rodriguez | McKinley | Forward | Sr

Djoser Allen | McKinley | Mid | Sr

Bryan Perez | McKinley | Forward | Sr

Eduar Enamorado | Tara | Forward | Jr

Christian Erazo | Tara | Mid | Dr

Henry Eraza | Tara | Defender | So

Cody Stevenson | Woodlawn | Mid | Sr

Hamza Zaad | Woodlawn | Forward | Jr

Kwamy Herbert | Woodlawn | Mid | So

Aidan Patterson | Live Oak | GK | Sp

Overall MVP

Lester Rodriguez, McKinley

Offensive MVP

Christian Erazo, Tara

Defensive MVP

Aidan Patterson, Live Oak

Second Team

Name | School | Pos. | Class

Jordy Esteban | Lee | Mid | Sr

Chris Czauderna | Live Oak | CB | So

Tanner DeWitt | Live Oak | Mid/CB | So

Luke Bryant | Live Oak | Mid/Forward | Jr

Kevi Carias | McKinley | Defender/GK | Sr

Allan Umanzor | McKinley | RB | Sr

Kenin Rodriguez | McKinley | LB/Mid | JR

Edgar Garcia | McKinley |CM | JR

Abady Perez | McKinley | Forward/Mid | JR

Gerardo Zelaya | McKinley | CB | FR

Edwin Santa Maria | McKinley | Mid | FR

Kendrin Johnson | Woodlawn | Defender | FR

Aiden Skillman | Woodlawn | Defender | FR

Oscar Lozano | Tara | GK | JR

