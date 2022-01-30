During the course of the season, the parish’s six soccer teams appeared to be playing themselves into playoff position.
When the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the playoff pairings Sunday, it became a reality.
All of Livingston Parish’s soccer teams will be a part of the postseason.
On the boys’ side, Denham Springs High drew the parish’s highest seed at No. 12, and will host No. 21 Hahnville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“Honestly, we put ourselves in a tougher spot than what we had looked for with some poor showings, specifically against Sulphur (4-1 loss) and against Rummel (2-0 loss), but at the end of the day, the important part is getting in, getting healthy, playing at full speed, playing at full strength and trying to make a run here,” DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said.
Also in Division I, No. 26 Walker travels to face No. 7 Brother Martin, with the date, time and location for the match to be announced.
“We had that pretty much solved in the middle of the season, which was cool because it kind of changed our mindset compared to last year,” Walker coach Ray Linton said of the Wildcats making the playoffs. “Last year, we were just scraping to get in. This year we knew we were going to be there.”
Linton said the team was looking at possibly going to the northern part of the state to open the playoffs until some forfeit wins for some of the Wildcats’ opponents during the season were recorded, which changed the team’s power rating.
“We’re excited,” Linton said. “We’re tired, but we’re excited.”
In Division II, No. 12 Live Oak hosts No. 20 West Ouachita at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
On the girls’ side, Live Oak is the No. 16 seed in Division I and hosts No. 17 Hahnville.
Elsewhere, Walker and Denham Springs both travel to Shreveport, with No. 25 Walker facing No. 8 C.E. Byrd and No. 29 Denham Springs meeting No. 4 Captain Shreve.
“We had dropped to 29, so I was a little worried actually, because after doing the math, it could have gone a couple ways on us, so to finish at 25 was not exactly where I wanted, but we’re happy with it,” Walker coach Brenna Allphin-Smith Perez said, saying the game is tentatively set for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Walker got a 4-3 win over St. Amant before closing out the season with a 9-1 loss to Dutchtown and a 3-1 loss to Baton Rouge High.
“The big question was ‘Are we still going to the playoffs? That’s what the girls wanted to know,” she said. “I think knowing that we were looking pretty positive that it was going to happen, I think it kind of kept everybody’s spirits high. I think we’re as prepared as we can be with the quarantines we’ve had and the injuries we’ve had. We’re going to go give it everything we’ve got.”
BOYS
HAHNVILLE AT DENHAM SPRINGS
Hilliard said he likes how the Yellow Jackets have come together after dealing with several injuries, with the coach pointing out the team won the Lion Cup with nine of his original 18 varsity players out with injuries or limited because of injuries. The team lost Jon Baio to a torn ACL and starting goalkeeper Matthew Scherp to a broken collarbone.
“We just had every other smaller injury you can think of, but as the season progressed, we really got our guys healthy,” Hilliard said. “Now, we should be just about full speed. We have a couple people working through some minor injuries, but it shouldn’t limit them too, too much.”
Hillard, who said the team’s defense has been solid late in the season, was still working on his scouting report on Hahnville. The goal heading into the game is to play a full 80 minutes, with the attacking styles of play from Axel Agurcia, Blaze Restivo, Clay Fontenot, Joshua Beasley and Gael Perez setting the tone offensively.
“I like the spot we can be in if we can keep a team to no goals or one goal,” Hilliard said. “There’s very few teams in the state, when we play our best game, that can keep us out of the net. I like where we stand if we can put it all together and play a good, full 80 minutes.”
“I’ve had some reviews from some other coaches that I know and trust, and it seems like they’re going to be a very, very hard-working team who’s going to be very physical, who’s going to make us work for everything we’re going to get,” he said of Hahnville. “It should be a good, fun matchup. I think it’s going to be a physical game. I think it should be a fun one.”
WALKER AT BROTHER MARTIN
Walker played five matches in seven days during the last week of the season because of makeups.
“We’ve been able to get a lot of the guys a lot of experience, a lot of our younger guys,” Linton said. “We feel like we can get out there and compete. We feel like we can get out there and compete against anybody. We just have to be on top of our game. We can’t make mistakes against a team like this. The big thing for us is we just need to recover a little bit. We’ve just got to get our feet down underneath us. We’re a tired team right now.”
Linton admitted his knowledge of Brother Martin is limited.
“They’re solid. They’re young. They’re talented, and any team we were going to catch was going to be that way,” he said. “It’s somebody we haven’t seen this year. I haven’t seen them. Haven’t seen them on film. Besides their record and their results, I don’t really know a whole lot about them, and they don’t know much about us either. It’s just a matter of getting there and playing.”
GIRLS
WALKER AT BYRD
Allphin-Smith Perez said she’d be watching film on Byrd on Sunday, but one of her concerns is the small window of preparation heading into the game.
“Another coach today was telling me that they’re very strong, they’re big, so that makes me a little nervous again because we don’t have a lot of size,” Allphin-Smith Perez. “They’ve been very successful, but we also have been really able to compete with north Louisiana teams. I think that we have a lot that they’re going to have to answer to.”
The difference for Walker this season is the team returns several players from last season’s team, which advanced to the second round and hosted the first playoff game in school history.
“I think that if we could bring home another playoff game to Walker, it would be very exciting for us as a team. I think it definitely settles our nerves,” Allphin-Smith Perez said. “They kind of know what to expect. I think at first, going into the playoff game against Acadiana last year, we were really hyped, but also very nervous. I think that those nerves aren’t there as much because all of our seniors obviously competed last year. They know that it’s just another game. It’s just another game we have to go out and play and win. I think that’s the biggest difference that there’s no nerves.”
“We’ll go out there and play our hardest,” she continued. “We’re the underdogs, so we’re just going to go play and just leave everything on the field and play hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.