In reflecting on the twists and turns of his medical journey, Charlton McMorris’ advice isn’t complicated.
“Keep your head up, and don’t give up,” he said. “At the end of the day, it will just make you a better player or athlete.”
McMorris, the Walker soccer team’s starting goal keeper, is gearing up for his senior season, but getting here hasn’t been exactly easy.
He began playing soccer at the age of four, and at eight years old, he was diagnosed with Idiopathic scoliosis -- one of three types of scoliosis that cause the spine to develop an abnormal curvature -- which required him to wear a brace nightly.
Eventually, he was able to stop wearing the brace, and McMorris went through yearly check-ups. In January of 2021 and while still playing soccer, the curvature on his spine reached 37 degrees, requiring him to begin wearing the brace again for 15 hours a day.
By July of that year, McMorris had to wear the brace 20 hours a day, but the curvature reached 44 degrees by December of 2021.
“I had to wear my brace at night and during school, so that brace never left my body,” McMorris said. “I would have to wear it to school, and I was only able to take it off during practice. At first, it was really uncomfortable, but I got used to it.”
McMorris’ mother, Michelle, said her son also dealt with reflux, shortness of breath and ‘terrible’ hip pain.
“He really didn’t disclose a whole lot of that because he wanted to keep going, and he was afraid that if he did that someone may make him stop,” she said. “He was having a lot of discomfort. He was getting to the point where he wouldn’t even eat. That’s kind of what clued me in to the reflux.”
During that time, Charlton McMorris was in the midst of his sophomore season and playing goalie at a high level for the Wildcats.
“I guess when I played soccer, it just went away,” Charlton McMorris said of his pain. “I didn’t think about. I just focused on the field. I had discomfort at times. I could feel it in my back toward the middle of the game. After a lot of goal kicks, my hip would start to kill me, and after throwing myself on the ground and getting back up, I could start feeling it.”
Michelle McMorris is a nurse, which she said made the situation a bit more stressful.
“It’s really hard when you need to be a mom, but you have to be a nurse,” she said. “Sometimes when you’re in health care, you become your own worst enemy because of all the thoughts you have.”
By March of last year, the curvature on Charlton McMorris’ spine was at 52 degrees, which led to surgery.
“He was, I think, I don’t want to say excited about the surgery, but more relieved that he was going to get it because he was so uncomfortable toward the end,” Michelle McMorris said.
For Walker coach Ray Linton, the main priority was Charlton McMorris’ health.
“Immediately, we just hit it off,” Linton said, noting Charlton McMorris has started every game in his high school career. “You start getting concerned for the kid, not the soccer player. Is he going to be OK? I just want him to be a healthy, happy kid. He’s really a cool kid to be around. He doesn’t have a care in the world. He just absolutely loves to play. He loves to do everything he has to do to get better.”
Charlton McMorris had surgery on April 12 of last year in which two rods and 20 screws were placed in his back to straighten and stabilize his spine.
He said he stayed in the hospital for three days after the surgery, which led to some sleepless nights, and he came home with a wound vacuum on his back to his wounds clean.
Michelle McMorris said the family returned home on a Thursday and her son was wanting to walk around the neighborhood by that Saturday.
Charlton McMorris started his rehab process two weeks after surgery, and he said there were some unexpected obstacles once that began.
“At the start, it was pretty difficult because I could not balance at all,” he said. “I was used to being crooked, so I guess I had a habit of fixing myself – leaning toward a certain way – and then when I’d fix myself, standing up straight felt unbalanced for me.”
Said Melanie McMorris: “(It) was so weird to watch him, because they would try to straighten him out, and even though he was fine … he would continue to lean because it was normal for him. It was his norm for so many years.”
While going through rehab, Charlton McMorris was unable to play last summer, which Linton said he knew was frustrating for his goalie.
“Coach has got to put that stuff in perspective,” Linton said. “If a kid’s got a bad injury like that, your first job’s got to be to encourage them to do whatever it takes to get healthy and not worry about when they’re going to get back on the field, and that’s what I think we did.”
“There were a couple of times when I think he got a little frustrated during the summer because he wanted to play, and we had to kind of pump the brakes, but it was like, ‘dude, bigger things are about to happen for you. Let’s just make sure that we get you to where to need to be.’”
Charlton McMorris’ father, Jeff, said the family dealt with some other issues during his son’s rehab process.
“The worst thing for us was coming home from work and catching him outside playing soccer when he wasn’t supposed to be,” he said.
That drive, however, resulted in an accelerated recovery time for Charlton McMorris. His doctors expected he would be fully recovered in October, but he was cleared to return to soccer on August 15 last year.
“As soon as we get home from the doctor’s office, the next thing we know, he’s outside in the back yard diving on the ground,” Jeff McMorris said. “He had his little brother kicking balls at him, and he was diving on the ground. He was so excited.”
Charlton McMorris said the reason for his speedy recovery isn’t complicated.
“I just wanted to get back to soccer as quickly as I could, because I can’t sit down for a while and just do nothing,” he said. “I hate seeing people playing my position and I’m not in that position and getting scored on knowing that I could make those saves.”
Charlton McMorris’ first soccer action after his surgery came last October, but he said he had to make some adjustments in goal.
“When I first went back to training, my diving was fine, but when the ball goes over your head, there’s a technique to dive backwards, so you have to lay on your back for that, so when I first started doing that, I would dive backwards, but I would try to lay on my stomach, so I wouldn’t lay on my back,” he said. “After a lot of training, I started to get used to it. The first time I fell on my back, I was like, ‘Well, this is not that bad,’ and so I just started doing it, and I got back to it.”
“It scared me, though,” Michelle McMorris said with a laugh. “At first, it was frightening, and he did it again and again, and I was like, ‘OK’, because he seemed OK, and he was having a great time. He was so excited.”
In addition to straightening his spine, the surgery came with a bonus of sorts, which Charlton McMorris was able to incorporate into his game.
“I think when I had my surgery, I grew two inches from them straightening my back,” he said. “It was helping me reach balls that I couldn’t reach before, and I just felt stronger. I felt faster too. At the start, getting in my ready position to dive, it felt weird because I was so used to being crooked one way and one side being my strong side that I had to get used to both sides being my strong side.”
Said Linton: “He’s had no adverse effects from it (surgery). The only thing you notice about him is he gained like three inches from the surgery. I’m looking down to talk to him, and the next thing I know, I’m looking up. His mouth is forehead high on me. It definitely made a difference physically for him.”
Charlton McMorris said he felt like he was ‘back’ in the Wildcats’ match against St. Thomas Aquinas match in late November.
“I was making some saves that I felt like I never could have made without my surgery,” he said.
Charlton McMorris earned first-team all-district honors this past season, something he’s done his first three years at Walker, and he’s hoping to add to his accolades heading into his senior season.
“At first, I told my dad there’s no way this surgery’s going to help me at all,” he said. “This is going to be time off from soccer and it’s not going to do anything for me. It’s probably going to make me worse, but after the high school season, I saw what it did for me, and I was like, ‘Well, it did make me better.’”
Linton, who has been coaching since he was 17 years old, spoke highly of his goalie and what he brings to the team.
“He’s got a great presence on the field,” Linton said. “He’s the kind of guy that can lift you up with one or two plays.”
“My son was a four-time all-state player, and I have coached some very, very good players who have gone on to college and everything, and Charlton is the best player I’ve ever coached,” Linton continued. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a kid that had the dedication to just becoming better that he does.”
Roughly a month before his surgery, Charlton McMorris got a call from a scout from Major League Soccer’s Nashville FC for a tryout for the MLS Academy and was able to follow through with that tryout in February. Although he didn’t make MLS Academy, he was thankful for the experience.
“I thought it was really fun,” he said. “I liked the training and everything. It felt like when you were up there, your main focus was just soccer. If you’re on the Academy team, your next step is making … the MLS team in Nashville.”
He’s also made up for lost time, playing for Walker, BRSC Black 06 and the Baton Rouge Capitals this summer, making regionals with his club team. Both Charlton McMorris and Linton are hoping he can build on that effort heading into his senior year.
“Everybody wants to see him play, man,” Linton said. “That’s like I told him a long time ago, I said ‘You’ve just got to be that guy where you’re the program’s meal ticket. Everybody’s going to pay money to walk through the gate and come see you play, so be that guy.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.