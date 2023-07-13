Charlton McMorris

Walker goalie Charlton McMorris has continued to play at a high level after surgery for scoliosis.

In reflecting on the twists and turns of his medical journey, Charlton McMorris’ advice isn’t complicated.

“Keep your head up, and don’t give up,” he said. “At the end of the day, it will just make you a better player or athlete.”

Charlton McMorris X-ray

An X-ray of Charlton McMorris' spine after and before surgery.
Charlton McMorris save

Walker goalie Charlton McMorris goes up to make a deflection in his first action after spinal surgery.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.