2023 ALL-PARISH SOFTBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
P Brilee Ford |Albany | Sr.
P Taylor Douglas | Holden | Sr.
P Kaylee Chandler | Live Oak | Sr.
P Malloy Miles | French Settlement | 8th
C Kayce Bennett | Live Oak | Sr.
C Makinley Harris | Denham Springs | Jr.
INF Kassidy Rivero | Doyle | Soph.
INF Chloe Magee | Live Oak | Sr.
INF Hayden Averette | Denham Springs | Jr.
INF Alexa Villar | Walker | Sr.
INF Gracie Duffy | Holden | Sr.
OF Haleigh Cushingberry | Live Oak | Jr.
OF Addison Contorno | Doyle | Sr.
OF Shelby Taylor | Doyle | Soph.
OF Brooke Dupuy | French Settlement | Sr.
UTL Caitlyn Riche’ | Walker | Sr.
UTL Kameran Kent | Live Oak | Jr.
UTL Bailey McLin | Doyle | Soph.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Chloe Magee, Live Oak
DEFENSIVE MVP: Addison Contorno, Doyle
OFFENSIVE MVP: Taylor Douglas, Holden
COACH OF THE YEAR: Blake West, French Settlement
SECOND TEAM
P Allie VIcknair | Denham Springs | Jr.
P Hannah Capello | Walker | Sr.
C Kylee Savant | Doyle | Soph.
INF Stella Allison | French Settlement | Fr.
INF Saydie Sterling | Maurepas | Fr.
INF Kacey Breithaupt | Holden | Sr.
INF Eve Fruge’ | Denham Springs | Sr.
INF Alayna Edwards | Springfield | Soph.
OF Sydney Kinchen | Springfield | Soph.
OF Emma Wilson | Holden | Sr.
OF Raelee Clark | Live Oak | Jr.
UTL Halie Williams | Springfield | Soph.
UTL Brooklyn Reine | Maurepas | Soph.
UTL Raievah Craddock | Holden | Soph.
UTL Brooke Karpinski | French Settlement | Jr.
UTL Emma Petite | French Settlement | Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION: SPRINGFIELD | Maddie Ridgedell, Bailey Taylor, Blayre Wheat; DENHAM SPRINGS | Emma Taucer, Maddie Darbonne; HOLDEN | Anna Hutchinson, Madison McDonald, Kamrynn Ouber; DOYLE | Brooklyn Kersey, Bella Collins, Ava Roussel; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Ava Acosta; LIVE OAK | KK Alello, AK Phillips; ALBANY | Camdyn Cooper, Jenna Chauvin, Taylor Williams, Sydni Griffith
