After a pair of gut-wrenching Class 3A state regional playoff losses to end their season the past two years, the goal for the Albany softball team isn’t complicated heading into the season.
“Of course, it’s to get out of the second round and make it to Sulphur,” third-year Albany coach David Knight said. “That’s the goal of every team every year is to see the show in Sulphur and be able finish off that second-round game and get over that hump.”
Albany features three college signees in pitcher Brittney Turner (Nicholls State), infielder Abbie Spring (LSU-Eunice) and catcher Madison Knight (Williams Baptist College), but David Knight knows the team can’t rely solely on that trio.
“I’ve had those three girls for three years, so I look at it kind of different,” Knight said. “It takes nine of them – in some cases 10 or 11 – to make a whole, complete team. I’m all about the team concept. The last couple of years, we’ve been pretty decent, and we got to a point where we just couldn’t finish things off, and that’s what you hope to avoid.
“You hope to make your No. 9 player as good as your No. 2 or 3,” coach Knight said. “Everybody has one or two that separate themselves, but if you can get the majority of them to be equal or close to, or at least to their jobs, then you could have a complete season.”
One challenge Albany looks to solve is finding a balance as the team waits on a number of players to join the team at the conclusion of basketball season. Additionally, senior pitcher/infielder Annalea Giamalva is dealing with a back injury that could limit her playing time.
“We’re real cautious as to what she can do, when she can practice,” Knight said. “Running and sliding hurts on a daily basis. That was a big blow, then trying to work around that to where you can have her healthy for games, it’s something that’s not just as easy as going out there and getting ready for practice.”
Because of the stress pitching puts on Giamalva’s back, Turner, a second-team All-Parish and honorable mention All-State selection last season, will likely handle all of the pitching duties until freshman Brilee Ford joins the team after basketball.
“I’m not worried about Brittney,” Knight said. “She goes to pitching lessons all the time. Madison goes and catches for her, so our pitcher (and) catcher’s going to have a good relationship this year. They work a lot up here by themselves sometimes, so that’s not something I’m worried about. When she pitches, I very seldom have to pull her, and she’ll be in enough shape by the time we start playing to throw the whole game.”
Madison Knight will move to catcher from the infield.
“She caught both playoffs games last year,” David Knight said. “She didn’t make any errors behind the plate. She threw several people out, so instead of looking at it as it’s going to hurt us, I’m kind of excited because she’s going to help us.”
David Knight is hopeful Giamalva is able to play at first, but Ellie Torrance and freshman Sydni Griffith could play there if she’s unable. Spring at second, Ford at shortstop and freshman Camdyn Cooper at third round out the infield. If Giamalva is unable to pitch, Spring could move to short until Ford joins the team.
“They’re pretty salty,” Knight said of the defense. “They’re not going to make a bunch of errors. We probably didn’t have 15 errors in the outfield last year. We were pretty good at what we did. Our defense was real good. Down the stretch, we didn’t make any errors the last part of the season. I think what we made was early. We went through a stretch there of about two or three weeks where we didn’t have an error. I’m hoping that that’s what’s going to come around.”
Senior Maddie Oubre, Griffith, sophomores Madison Hagan and Alyssa Lindsey and Torrance make up the main portion of the team’s outfield.
“We just don’t have that outfield experience that you need right now,” David Knight said. “That’s why we’re trying to develop them. It’s hard at this age to develop high school kids.
“Everybody wants to be Bear Bryant and start at the bottom and create a champion, but it’s hard when you’re competing with teams that have 10 travel girls on their team. We have the three that are signed and a couple freshmen, so we’re a little better than we’ve been, not really where we want to be, so that’s why we’ve got to get bowed up and get ready to go.”
Knight said he’s not concerned about the team’s offense, noting Albany led Class 3A in runs scored two seasons ago.
“We’re going to be fine hitting when the time comes,” he said.
The Lady Hornets will host a tournament and also have games against French Settlement, Doyle, Ponchatoula, Springfield, Walker, among others, and will compete in the Sulphur Tournament in preparation for district play.
“The first part of the schedule’s not as difficult, but then after about the second week, it’s going to be as good as it’s going to get,” Knight said. “Look, I’ve got some monsters on there. We’re either going to make it our break it. You don’t get better by playing (weaker teams), and I wanted to go play good teams, so our schedules are never weak. We’ve always got good teams on there.”
The main focus is getting to the state tournament.
“I would love to see Sulphur one more time before it’s all over with,” Knight said. “I think if we could get by that second round, I think we’d be all right in round three to get there. But round two has been a curse for us, so we’ve just got to get over that mentality. That’s why I’ve got some of those 5A teams lined up trying to get over that hump with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.