Is it possible to stew over a loss for two years?
Maybe so for Doyle softball coach Amanda Decell any players involved in the Lady Tigers’ quarterfinal playoff loss to Avoyelles Public Charter two seasons ago.
That’s why last week’s 9-4 win over Lake Arthur a bit more special for No. 2 Doyle, which meets No. 3 Rosepine in the Class 2A semifinals Friday at 3 p.m. on Field 14 at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
“I think the waiting two years, that has motivated them this past two years to get past this quarterfinal game, get back to state,” Decell. “That (quarterfinal) game, I know it’s not the championship, but it did mean a lot to all of us because we’ve been waiting to take that step for two years, so my hope is now that we’ve taken that step, that we can just get to the tournament, relax and take care of business.”
In the 2019 game against Avoyelles Charter, the game was tied 3-3 before a pair of doubles in the top of the eighth gave the Lady Vikings the win.
But that’s only part of the story.
The game was moved from Doyle's main game field at Johnny Sartwell Park in the middle of the seventh inning during the middle of Sydney Taylor’s at-bat with the game tied at 3-3, no outs and a runner on second after the breakers to the lights on the left side of the field kept tripping, causing them to go out.
Doyle’s Gabby Lucia reached base on an error and stole second with the game tied at 3-3. Taylor had a 1-2 count when Avoyelles coach Cora LaCombe called timeout to discuss the lighting situation with the umpiring crew and Decell, which led to the game being moved to another field.
Following a 10-minute delay to line the new field, Taylor’s at-bat resumed, and she eventually flied out to deep center field. Madison Diaville walked, Elise Jones flied out to left in foul territory and Marley Olivier popped out to short to end the inning.
That paved the way for the Lady Vikings to rally for the win, ending Doyle’s chance at defending its 2018 state title.
The plus in all that for the Lady Tigers is last season’s team, which had its campaign cut short because of COVID-19, had no seniors, giving Decell a veteran squad with some players who have experience playing in the state tournament. It’s something Decell tapped into to help this season’s team as it prepares for Sulphur.
“I like that they have been there already and they’ve won there, they’ve been successful at practice,” Decell said. “On Monday at practice, the first thing we did was talk about Sulpur, and I got some of those girls to share some of the things they experienced there, just talking about the noise, the fans, the schedule that we’re going to be on. It was nice to have girls part of the team that were there and were successful, because they were able to share their stories and their experience to the few that are going to be new to Sulphur.”
Decell said her message to the players who haven’t been to Sulphur hasn’t been complicated.
“It’s just a softball game,” Decell said. “We can’t make it any bigger than what it is. We can’t go out there and play outside of our game. We just need to focus on what we do every, single day, and that’s what I’ve been talking to them about all week and just keeping them calm, just keeping them relaxed. We play our best game when we’re relaxed, when we’re having fun, we’re enjoying the moment. That’s what I want them to do, enjoy the moment and just play their game.”
Olivier gave up three hits, four runs and struck out four against Lake Arthur, while she, Addison Contorno and Chloe Welda had home runs in the win.
“Marley’s consistent every game,” Decell said. “She’s never had any series of games where she hasn’t done well. I have confidence that she’ll pitch fine in the semifinal game. She’ll pitch fine in the final game if we get there.
“Hitting has had its ups-and-down, but honestly, we’re pretty solid one through nine, so if three girls are down, the other six are going to be hitting fine. If three other girls are down, the other six will be hitting fine. Because we’re one through nine, we hit consistently throughout the season.”
Now that the Lady Tigers have earned their return trip to Sulphur, it’s time to take advantage of it, something Decell knows won’t be easy against Rosepine.
“It’s going to be exactly what a semifinal game should be,” Decell said. “It’s going to be a good game between to solid teams, and we’re going to have to do what we do best and hit the ball like we should.”
“Winning the quarterfinal game was a good step for us, and I think now that we’re here, we’re just going to go ahead and play our game, and the goal is to win it,” Decell said.
