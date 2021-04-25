WALKER -- The formula that worked all season for the Walker softball team never materialized in the Lady Cats’ Class 5A quarterfinal playoff game, and Airline pitcher Raelin Chaffin had plenty to do with that.
Chaffin, LSU signee, struck out 18 while throwing a one-hitter as the No. 5 Lady Vikings scored a 3-0 win over the No. 4 Lady Cats on Saturday at Walker.
“Their pitcher did a great job, but we also did not make adjustments at the plate like we normally do,” Walker coach Hali Fletcher said. “We’ve got some really good hitters on this team, and normally they are able to make those adjustments, and we just didn’t (Saturday). Their pitcher did a good job.”
Chaffin settled in early after Walker’s Gyvan Hammons reached on an error at third to lead off the bottom of the first inning, striking out eight straight batters before Hammons reached on a two-out error at shortstop in the third inning.
Airline took the lead in the top of the fourth as Kenzee Perry led off with a double to right field, and Chaffin followed with a single to right for a 1-0 lead.
After Walker starter Lainee Bailey struck out Morgan Kunath and Natalie Sutton, Jina Baffuto doubled to right field for a 2-0 lead.
“We knew it would be a close game, it would come down to who makes the first error, who gets the first hits, and that’s what it did,” Fletcher said. “At this point in the season, it doesn’t matter what class or anything. That’s what it comes down to because it’s the best teams in those divisions in the state. Who makes the first error or who gets the first hit, that’s what it comes down to.”
Haleigh Pourciau got the Lady Cats’ only hit with a one-out single to right field in the bottom of the fourth, but Chaffin struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning and had 12 strikeouts through four innings.
“I think just going into the game some people just knew about her,” Pourciau said of Chaffin. “Normally the first inning sets the tone for us. People were just in their heads a lot, but I think you need to make adjustments at the plate, and that’s how you beat her.”
Paris Endris had a solo home run to left-center field to lead off the fifth for the final margin, and Fletcher lifted Bailey for Ryann Schexnayder.
Bailey gave up five hits, three walks, hit a batter and struck out five in four-plus innings.
Schexnayder struck out two without giving up a hit in three innings of relief.
“It can be a little pressure,” Schexnayder said of coming in in that situation. “I just use that pressure to do better, and it just helps me pitch better …”
Bailey drew a two-out walk in the sixth, and Schexnayder reached on a one-out error in the seventh, but the Lady Cats were unable to capitalize. Walker had five baserunners in the game, none of which advanced past first base.
“We shortened up our swing and we kept preaching eyes down, but we didn’t make those adjustments at the plate to be able to score runs like we normally do,” Fletcher said. “I commend Airline for that because normally that’s what we are good at is scoring runs, but our sticks didn’t show up (Saturday).”
Airline had runners at second and third with no outs in the first inning, but Bailey got a strikeout, and the Lady Cats got a double play to get out without any damage. The Lady Vikings loaded the bases with one out in the top of the second, but Bailey got a strikeout and a fly ball to right field to end the inning.
Fletcher reflected on the strides the program has made in her time as head coach and the role her seniors played in that process.
“I’m so close to this group of seniors because they were my first freshmen as head coach at Walker, and they bought into every aspect of this program that I’ve asked of them, and they have helped change the culture here, all three of them – Mackenzie Spangler, Haleigh Pourciau and Jalynn Gilmore,” Fletcher said. “It’s going to be tough for me to see them go, and I hated that their season had to end this way, especially with such good goals for themselves, but they have definitely left a legacy here at this program.”
Schexnayder said the loss will serve as motivation heading into next season.
“It’s been a great season. I’m fortunate enough to have a good coach like Coach Hali, and I’m lucky enough to be on a good team, a once in a lifetime team,” Schexnayder said, noting she’ll be back as a senior next season. We’re not going to let this happen again. We’re going to be better. Me, Gyvan and the seniors are going to make sure of it.”
