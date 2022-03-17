Over the years, softball games between Albany and Doyle have been interesting.
It took a while to get there, but the latest meeting between the teams wasn’t any different.
Albany built a big lead, Doyle put together a six-run sixth inning, then the Lady Hornets added some insurance runs in the seventh in a 12- 6 win over the Lady Tigers at Johnny Sartwell Park on Wednesday.
“We know these girls (from Doyle) very well,” Albany coach Brian Ford said. “They’re a lot of good friends of ours, and it’s a friendly rival, and we enjoy playing them. It’s good competition, but we had a game plan, we executed it, and it worked out in our favor.”
Doyle coach Amanda Decell lamented her team’s slow start on offense.
“(Brilee) Ford’s a really good pitcher,” Decell said. “I’m glad we saw her tonight, but we have to do a better job offensively. We can’t start hitting in the sixth inning, and that’s been a consistent problem for us this season. Against good teams, that’s not good. It’s not going to work. Against weaker teams, we’ve gotten away with it, but against stronger teams, it’s just not going to work, so we have to start hitting the ball a lot earlier.”
The Lady Hornets (13-2) stranded two runners in the first, and Doyle one, and both teams went down in order in the second.
Albany broke the deadlock in the top of the third when Camdyn Cooper reached on an error and scored on Brilee Ford’s two-run home run to center field one out later for a 2-0 lead.
“First pitch, I’m just getting up there to hit the ball hard,” said Ford, who went 4-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs. “If it’s up the middle, I’m taking it. That what we did and got it started.”
The Lady Hornets padded the lead on Taylor Williams’ single to left in the third for a 3-0 advantage.
In the fifth, Ford singled to left off Doyle reliever Ava Roussel, and Emma Rogers followed with a two-run home run to center field for a 5-0 lead. It was Rogers’ second home run of the season.
“First pitch, I was looking for good contact to get a nice, hard hit and get team started behind me,” said Rogers, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs.
Albany broke the game open with a four-run sixth as Williams and Cooper got consecutive one-out singles, and Sydni Griffith was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ford walked to score a run for a 6-0 lead, and Rogers grounded into a fielder’s choice which got an out at the plate.
Jenna Chauvin followed with a three-run double to right field, pushing the lead to 9-0.
“In the beginning of the game, I didn’t start off very well, so when I went up to bat, I was just thinking, ‘Just hit the ball. Hit the ball. See it, and hit it.’ That was pretty much what was in my head,” said Chauvin, who 2-for-5 with four RBIs.
Erica O’Neal was hit by a pitch, but Lilli Arabie grounded out to Roussel to end the inning.
That paved the way for Doyle’s big inning as Addison Contorno walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth, Bailey McLin singled to left, and Kylee Savant drew a one-out walk to load the bases.
At that point, Brian Ford visited the circle to talk with his pitcher, who had a two-hitter going into the inning.
“I’ve been working with Brilee (on) the long games, the seven-innings (games), changing her approach in the later innings,” Brian Ford said. “We work differently in the beginning. We work differently toward the end. After they see her a couple times throughout the game, we’ve got to make adjustments to keep them on their toes.
“I think that the strike zone may have adjusted a little bit on us, but we have to make adjustments, too,” Brian Ford said. “We have to stay one step ahead of the game, one step ahead of everything else. I think that we started to slip a little bit. I was going to pull her, but she wanted to stay, and she’s a very confident pitcher, and it turned out to be the right decision.”
From there, Contorno scored on a passed ball, cutting the lead to 9-1.
Kassidy Rivero followed with a three-run home run to left field, cutting the lead to 9-4.
“I wasn’t really looking for a home run,” Rivero said. “Honestly, I was just looking for a solid single, double, whatever just help my team get the runs because we were falling behind by a lot. I was just trying to help out my team. She threw me my pitch, and I hit it.”
Roussel made it back-to-back home runs with a solo shot to center, making the score 9-5.
“I was just looking for something to hit,” Roussel said. “I was just looking for a base hit.”
With two out, Shelby Taylor singled past second, cutting the lead to 9-6. Contorno walked and moved to second on defensive indifference, but the Lady Tigers stranded two runners when McLin grounded to first to end the inning.
“It happens,” Brilee Ford said of Doyle’s big inning. “When you’ve got good hitters on your team, it’s going to happen, but you’ve just got to stay calm and work through it and have your team back you up, and that’s what happened.”
Said Decell: “If there’s one positive that came from that game, it’s that the girls didn’t stop fighting. They do come out hitting in the sixth inning. They didn’t give up. They were down by nine, so that was something positive to see, but we have to make adjustments sooner in the game. We knew what to expect with Brilee. We knew how she pitched, and we didn’t make the adjustments. We worked on it them Monday at practice. We worked on it (Tuesday) in hitting practice, and we did not make the adjustments (Wednesday) earlier enough.”
Albany tacked on to the lead in the seventh as Williams and Cooper had consecutive one-out singles and Griffith walked to load the bases. Ford and Rogers followed with singles, each scoring a run, to push the lead to 11-6.
Chauvin followed with a double to center to score Griffith, and Ford was out at the plate. O’Neal grounded to short to end the inning.
Doyle went down in order to end the game.
“They’ve got some good hitters at the top of the lineup, so I was just kind of working through the batters, making them get deep in the count, work through it, battle off,” said Brilee Ford, who gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and struck out three in a complete game win. “We got some of them, but at the end, just kind of went after them and got them.”
Cooper went 3-for-4 with two runs, while Williams was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. McLin had two hits to lead Doyle.
Bella Collins and Roussel combined to give up 16 hits, 12 runs and three walks while striking out three for Doyle.
“We’ve been using both of them most games all year,” Decell said. “That’s just kind of how we’ve been going. We find that the other team’s third time through we usually need to make a change, so that’s what we’ve been trying to do. Who starts, we kind of rotate that just depending on who we’re seeing, but they’re both young. They’re both learning. We lost two senior pitchers last year. We’re working on them, their mental game. You know, 0-2 pitches, we shouldn’t be giving up hits, things like that. But it’s coming along. We’re trying to build confidence. They need confidence, so we still have some time for them to grow.”
Brilee Ford said the Lady Hornets can build on the win.
“I think it gives us confidence,” Brilee Ford said of the win. “We haven’t beaten Doyle in a while, but it just gives me and my team a bunch of confidence going into further games.”
