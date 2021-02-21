Albany took advantage of 19 walks to pick up a 21-6 win over Mount Hermon on Friday.
The Lady Hornets surrendered six runs in the top of the first inning, but used 13 walks, two hit batters, two errors, a two-run single by Emma Rogers and a three-run double by Camdyn Cooper to put together a 16-run first inning.
Albany a, which had four hits in the game added three runs in the second and two in the third, and the game was called after three innings.
Rogers gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and struck out six in three innings to get the win.
