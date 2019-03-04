ALBANY – What a difference a few days made for the Albany softball team.
Less than a week after a shutout loss to Doyle, the Lady Hornets won their fourth straight game, rolling over French Settlement, 14-1 in five innings Monday at Albany High.
“I’ve always liked moving stuff to try to find what’s best for the team and best for a certain situation,” said Albany coach David Knight, who was able to add the school’s basketball players to the roster, enabling him to shuffle the batting order a bit. “Like I tell them, these positions belong to Albany softball, so I move them at random. That way they don’t get comfortable and there’s some competition.”
French Settlement coach Blake West praised the Lady Hornet offense, which generated 14 hits and put together a six-run second inning.
“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Albany and what they did offensively,” West said after his team dropped to 3-3. “They came out hot. They hit it hard. It’s seemed like one-through-nine for them was hitting the ball. Offensively, they were on it.”
The Lady Hornets (6-3) got rolling in the bottom of the first inning as Annalea Giamalva drew a two-out walk and scored on Brittney Turner’s triple to right field for a 1-0 lead.
Madison Knight and Abbie Spring had consecutive singles to push the lead to 3-0 before Maddie Oubre struck out to end the inning.
Albany’s six-run second inning got rolling with three straight singles from Ellie Torrance, Brianna Smith and Heather Degenhardt, the last of which knocked in two runs.
Turner’s double to left field scored another run for a 6-0 lead, and Knight knocked in a pair with a single up the middle. Oubre’s grounder to second scored the final run of the inning for a 9-0 lead.
Turner went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs and two runs, while Degenhardt, Knight, Spring and Smith each had two hits.
“I’ve actually been kind of struggling at the plate, so tonight was a real relief,” Turner said. “I kind of just got it out of my head and just focused on what pitches I wanted to swing at, what was best for the team and what I needed to do to get the job done.”
Knight said his team’s recent success at the plate made switching up the batting order a bit easier.
“I have a couple girls that got really hot the last couple of days, so I was able to move them up in the order, so the middle of our lineup has actually been batting toward the top a little bit,” said Knight, who also praised the recent play of Torrance and Rayanne Ridgel. “Where people are looking at it as the middle of the lineup, that’s some decent hitters in there. They were able to come through tonight. Any time you can put some of your better hitters in the middle, that forces people to pitch you differently.”
Albany put together a four-run third inning on an error, and Ridgel’s bunt single pushed the lead to 11-0. Giamalva scored another run when Turner got caught in a rundown after singling. Oubre reached on an error at shortstop, making the score 13-0.
Sarah Petite had a leadoff single and scored on Britney Melton’s one-out single in the top of the fourth for FSHS’ lone run of the game.
Melton gave up 14 hits, two walks and struck out two in a complete-game loss.
Turner gave up four hits and struck out eight in five innings to get the win.
“Sometimes I rely on my speed with some pitches, but I had to really focus on spin tonight,” Turner said. “From it being cold, I wasn’t going to whip it past them or anything, so I focused on one pitch at a time and spinning the ball.”
Giamalva’s single scored Degenhardt in the bottom of the fourth, and Turner struck out the side in the top of the fifth after giving up a one-out single to Payton Clouatre, who went 2-for-3 for FSHS.
“She did a really good job pounding the zone,” West said of Turner. “I felt like her pitches were working, kept us off balance a little bit. They’re pitching was good. It really was hard for us to get anything going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.