Albany went 2-1 in its own tournament over the weekend with Annalea Giamalva hurling a no-hitter in a 15-0 win over Loranger on Friday, while Brilee Ford went 4-for-4 with four RBIs in a 15-1 win over French Settlement.
Slidell scored a 4-1 win over the Lady Hornets to close out the Lady Hornets' run in the tournament, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh.
ALBANY 15, LORANGER 0
Giamalva gave up one walk and struck out four, needing just 35 pitches to get through the four-inning game.
Albany had 15 hits and used an eight-run second inning to take control.
Camdyn Cooper, Abbie Spring, Ellie Torrance and Alyssa Lyndsey each had two hits for the Lady Hornets.
ALBANY 15, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
Albany snapped a 1-1 tie, scoring 14 runs over the next three innings, including a seven-run fourth inning.
Cooper had three triples, Ford went 3-for-3 with three runs, Madison Knight, Brittney Turner and Griffith each had three hits, while Torrance scored three runs.
Ford gave up three hits and struck out seven to get the win. Britney Melton took the loss.
Sarah Petite's single in the first inning put FSHS up 1-0.
SLIDELL 4, ALBANY 1
Slidell got four hits in a four-run seventh to get the win before Albany put a pair of runners on in the bottom of the inning but was unable to score.
Turner had a run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth to give the Lady Hornets the lead.
Cooper went 3-for-4 with a run, while Turner gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and struck out seven in a complete-game loss.
