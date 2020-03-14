Albany got solid pitching from Brittney Turner and Annalea Giamalva and offense to back them during a 3-0 run in the Monterey Tournament over the weekend.
Turner threw a five-hitter and hit a home run in a 10-0 win over Monterey, while Giamalva hurled a two-hitter with seven strikeouts in an 11-0 win over Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Turner hurled a four-hitter in a 9-1 win over Franklin Parish on Friday.
ALBANY 10, MONTEREY 0
The Lady Hornets had 13 hits, scoring four runs in the first inning, two in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Turner had a two-run home run in the sixth and struck out five in six innings without giving up a wallk.
Camdyn Cooper went 3-for-3 with two runs, Knight was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Brilee Ford scored two runs, Giamalva went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Maddie Oubre was 2-for-3 with two runs.
ALBANY 11, HARRISONBURG 0
Albany backed Giamalva with nine runs over the first two innings, including a six-run second to spark the win.
Cooper, Ford, Turner and Oubre each had two hits for Albany, which collected 14 in the game.
Cooper, Knight, Giamalva and Abbie Spring each had two RBIs.
ALBANY 9, FRANKLIN PARISH 1
Turner struck out six and walked one in the win, while Albany scored five runs in the second inning to overcome a 1-0 deficit.
Turner and Brilee Ford had two hits each, while Madison Knight went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
