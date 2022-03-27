The Albany softball team went 0-3 over the weekend with a 15-5 loss to St. Mary’s Dominican, a 10-4 loss to Northshore and a 6-5 loss to Academy of Our Lady.
ST. MARY’S DOMINICAN 15, ALBANY 5
St. Mary’s scored in every inning but the fourth while Albany had four hits and five errors.
St. Mary’s led 6-0 before Brilee Ford’s two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning cut the lead. St. Mary’s extended the lead to 11-2 before Albany got a run in the bottom of the fourth.
St. Mary’s got five hits in a four-run fifth, including a solo home run, before Albany scored three in the bottom of the inning on four walks and a single by Jenna Chauvin.
Chauvin was 2-for-3 and Ford went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.
Emma Rogers gave up eight hits and 10 runs in two innings. Taylor Williams gave up five runs, six hits and struck out four in three innings of relief.
NORTHSHORE 10, ALBANY 4
Albany led 2-1 after three innings, but Northshore got five runs on seven hits in the fifth inning.
Ford had a two-run home run to cut the lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the inning but Northshore scored four runs in the sixth.
Rogers gave up 16 hits, 10 runs, three walks and struck out three in a complete game loss.
Camdyn Cooper, Ford, Rogers and Sydni Griffith had hits for Albany.
ACADEMY OF OUR LADY 6, ALBANY 5
Albany trailed 6-2 but scored two in the bottom of the fourth and one in the bottom of the sixth.
Albany had a runner on in the bottom of the seventh, but Academy of Our Lady turned a double play to end the game.
Ford struck out eight while giving up eight hits and one walk in a complete game.
Cooper went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Rogers was 1-for-2 with two RBIs as Albany had six hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.