Brilee Ford threw a two-hitter, and Jenna Chauvin had a home run as Albany picked up a 6-2 win over East Ascension to cap a 2-1 run in the Mandeville Tournament on Saturday.
Mandeville defeated the Lady Hornets 10-0 earlier in the day, and Albany rallied for an 8-7 win over Covington on Friday.
ALBANY 6, EAST ASCENSION 2
The Lady Hornets snapped a 1-1 tie with a three-run fifth as Chauvin singled in a run after walks to Emma Rogers and Ford. Erica O’Neal grounded out to score another run, and Madison Clemente singled in a run for a 4-1 lead.
Chauvin hit a two-run home run in the sixth, and EA picked up a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Ford struck out eight and walked five in a complete game.
Chauvin was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Ford went 2-for-3 with a run and Clemente was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
MANDEVILLE 10, ALBANY 0
Rogers gave up nine hits, 10 runs, three walks and struck out three in five innings as the Lady Skippers scored three in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth.
Rogers went 2-for-3 as the Lady Hornets had six hits.
ALBANY 8, COVINGTON 7
Rogers’ sacrifice fly to center scored Taylor Williams in the top of the seventh for the winning run, which was set up when Williams led off with a walk, Lilly Arabie reached on an error and Camdyn Cooper walked.
Ford popped out to second, and Arabie was thrown out at the plate to end the inning, and Covington got the tying run to third in the bottom of the seventh before Ford got a strikeout to end the game.
Covington led 3-0, but Albany scored five in the top of the fourth to take the lead. The Lady Lions got three in the bottom of the fourth, but Albany took a 7-6 lead in the lead in the top of the fifth. Covington tied it with a run in the sixth on an inside-the-park home run.
Williams went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs to lead Albany, which had nine hits.
Ford gave up seven hits, seven runs and struck out six in a complete game to get the win.
