Albany made things interesting early, and Doyle did the same late when the teams squared off Wednesday in Albany.
The Lady Hornet led by 10 runs after two innings, but Doyle scored in all but one inning after that, including five in the top of the seventh, before Albany came away with a 15-14 win.
In other action, Northshore rallied for four runs over the final two innings, including three in the bottom of the sixth, to get a 6-2 win over Holden.
Doyle trailed 15-9 going into the top of the seventh but got four straight singles to open the inning, with Shelby Taylor and Bailey McLin driving in runs to make the scored 15-11.
One out later, intentional walks to Kylee Savant, who had two home runs in the game, and Kassidy Rivero scored another run.
An error and a grounder scored the final two runs before Albany pitcher Brilee Ford got a ground-out to end the game.
Taylor tripled to lead off the game and scored on McLin’s grounder to short, and one out later, Savant hit a solo home run, putting Doyle up 2-0.
Emma Rogers had a three-run single following two walks and a single to load the bases, and two runs scored when Jenna Chauvin reached on an error in the bottom of the first, giving Albany a 5-2 lead.
Three errors and three walks led to three runs for Albany in the bottom of the second, and Chauvin followed with a grand slam, putting the Lady Hornets up 12-2.
Bella Collins grounded into a fielder’s choice to cut the lead to 12-3 in the third after singles by McLin and Savant and a walk to Rivero.
Addison Contorno singled in two runs, and Savant followed with a two-run home run in the fourth, cutting the lead to 12-7.
Collins had a two-run single with two out in the sixth, making the score 12-9.
Sydni Griffith and Emma Rogers singled in runs for the Lady Hornets as part of a three-run sixth before Doyle surge in the seventh.
Chauvin went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, Rogers was 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs, Camdyn Cooper went 2-for-4 with a run, Emma McWilliams was 2-for-4, and Ford went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI as Albany collected 12 hits.
Savant went 3-for-3 with four runs and three RBIs, McLin was 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs, Collins was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and Allie LeBourgeois went 2-for-5 with a run as Doyle had 15 hits.
Ford gave up 15 hits, 14 runs, five walks and struck out two in a complete game win.
Collins gave up four hits, 11 runs, five walks and struck out one in an inning, while Lebourgeois gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and struck out one in five innings for Doyle.
Northshore’s Jenna Samuel hurled a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts to pace the win, and Northshore snapped a 2-2 tie, getting two straight two-out singles and a pair of wild pitches to score the go-ahead run in the fifth.
Two errors to lead off the sixth led to another run for Northshore and a grounder and a single after an intentional walk led to the game’s final runs.
Two errors and a single put Northshore ahead 1-0 in the second, and the Lady Panthers tacked on another run in the third.
Tobi Efferson and Raievah Craddock had run-scoring singles to tie the score in the fifth.
Craddock went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Efferson was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Emma Wilson had a hit for Holden.
Taylor Douglas gave up seven hits, three walks and struck out five in a complete-game loss.
