Albany softball coach Brian Ford realizes the program is in new territory, and he said it’s starting to hit home that the Lady Hornets are headed to the semifinals for the first time in program history.
It will be Ford’s first time attending the state tournament, and he said there’s a reason for that.
“I was going to go watch, but I wanted to earn my trip,” Ford said. “I didn’t want to go watch. I wanted to experience it first-hand, so I’ve just kind of been holding out. So now I’ve earned it.”
The No. 2 Lady Hornets face No. 3 Beau Chene in the Division II non-select semifinals Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Getting to this point has been an adventure for the Lady Hornets, who played nine home games last season with renovations going on at the school’s field on campus.
“I just called the other schools and said, ‘Our field’s under construction, can we play at your place, and they all said ‘for sure. No problem,’” Ford said.
The renovation included putting in turf, new backstops and dugouts, which he said helped the team this season after it played the final five games of the regular season at home last year.
“It just sets the whole atmosphere to be more competitive when you have nice stuff around you,” Ford said. “It was like the homecoming of the Superdome after Katrina. We were going to beat anybody. We were excited to play.”
That momentum carried over into this season, with Albany starting the campaign with a 15-game win streak, including a 3-2 victory over French Settlement in eight innings. The Lady Lions are headed to the state tournament in the Division IV non-select bracket.”
“That was huge, and it really helped both teams because it was a dogfight to the end there, and that just makes both teams better,” Ford said.
Albany’s win streak ended with a 4-1 loss to Franklin Parish in the Vidalia Tournament in late March, but Ford said that helped the team re-focus a bit.
“We went on the road and kind of fell short in one of the games that we probably could have played better in and won, but we needed a little reality check,” Ford said. “It’s good to have those losses mid-year or even three-quarters of the year to kind of humble you a little bit to make sure you’re working on the right stuff.”
“We worked on some lineup changes, some coaching responsibilities,” Ford said. “You get to where you win a lot and you don’t know what to work on, so it takes losing and failure to realize, hey, this is where your shortfall is, and that’s where you have to get to work.”
Albany lost twice the rest of the season, earned a bye into the regional round (a 6-5 win over Belle Chasse) and rallied for a 5-1 win road win over North Vermilion in the quarterfinals.
Ford’s daughter, Brilee, has 15 home runs on the season and leads the team in wins as a pitcher after signing with McNeese State as a third baseman. She hit a game-winning solo home run and struck out 14 against Belle Chasse.
Beau Chene is coming off a 7-3 win over No. 11 Franklin Parish in the quarterfinals with Brian Ford expecting a solid team all around.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us for sure, but I think it’s a very evenly matched team,” he said. “As far as head-to-head, I don’t see a whole lot of differences. I think the game could go either way. Hopefully we’ll come out on top at the end though.”
Brian Ford said offense will be the key for Albany, which has a roster featuring three seniors in Brilee Ford, Camdyn Cooper and Sydni Griffith and junior Emma Rogers, while the remainder of the team are freshmen and sophomores.
“Our pitching and defense is there,” he said. “I think it’s your bats. Some of those not-so-strong hitters have got to step up and bring that lineup alive.”
Part of the challenge for Brian Ford is preparing the team for the atmosphere in Sulphur without having been there.
“It’s tricky,” he said. “You try to keep them focused on day-to-day activities. They have a lot of people pulling on them from media, to family, to the school. There’s a lot going on, you try to do your practice the same. You try to keep the girls in the same routine every day just to make sure there’s no changes and kind of prepare them for what’s coming.”
Ford said the team has responded well to those challenges so far.
“Everybody’s just got the butterflies in the stomach kind of situation, and I tell them that hey, it’s a celebration for the end of the year,” he said. “You go down there and just play as hard as you can. It’s the memories. It’s the celebration of a great year, and we make the best of it regardless.”
