The way Brian Ford sees it, he’s getting a chance double up a little bit as the new softball coach at Albany High.
“It’s just something that I enjoy,” Ford said of coaching softball and getting the opportunity to coach his daughter, Brilee Ford, who is a sophomore on the team. “I enjoy the sport, enjoy the competition, and it gives me more time to be around the sport and my daughter at the same time.”
Brian Ford, who is the owner of Elite Athletics Sports Academy in Albany, has over 20 years of coaching experience. It’s his first time coaching on the high school level, but he’s not a stranger to the Albany program or some of the players who will be making up his team.
Ford’s stepdaughter, Shelby Colkmire, was a standout player for the Lady Hornets and Ford coached Albany’s middle school team when Brilee Ford was in seventh and eighth grade.
The Lady Hornets lost six seniors from last season’s team, and Ford’s first team doesn’t have any seniors. He isn’t concerned, however, after taking the team through tryouts last weekend.
“We were all really pleasantly surprised,” Ford said. “We actually got a little bit more than what we hoped for. The talent level was really pretty high. We’re looking for good things to happen. We’re going to set our goals high, and whatever we get, we’ll be happy with …”
“At tryouts … I saw a lot of great talent come out,” he continued. “We have a few that we’ll have to work with a little bit more to bring them up to speed, but as far positives, I do see a great group of round, talented girls, if that makes sense. We’ve got a girl (Camdyn Cooper) that’s going to step up and play some catcher for us. We’ve got two pitchers (Brilee Ford and Emma Rogers). We’ve got a decent infield and some great outfielders that are going to step up and really play the game well, I think.”
“The talent level that I have, they’ll be able to hold their own,” Brian Ford said. “They’ll be very good without seniors. My juniors are going to step up and take the lead of that role, for sure.”
Brian Ford said he was also able to get a few new players out to tryouts.
“Some girls didn’t play last year, and I kind of recruited them to come out and give it another try,” said Ford, whose assistant coach will be Micah Sampey. “Once they came out (for tryouts), they were really happy with what they saw and were confident enough that they could play and learn the game and be even better, so we picked up a few that hadn’t played high-school level yet.”
“A lot of them play basketball and I knew they were athletic, so it’s just a matter of getting them to swap over to do some softball and make sure that they’re having fun doing it,” he continued.
The Lady Hornets’ coach also gave a glimpse into the team’s expected style of play under his guidance.
“They’re going to see some exciting stuff, probably some stuff they’ve never seen before,” Brian Ford said. “We’re pretty aggressive base-running wise. We go out there and we’re looking to jump on top of the competition right away, so that kind of style of play is big. I’m a big fan of a lot of small ball, a lot of speed, a lot of using your brain. As far as home runs, stuff like that, we’re going to have a few that are going handle that for us, buy the exciting part of our team is going to be baserunning, bunt-and-run type stuff.”
Brian Ford also praised the work former Albany coach David Knight did on the team’s field and he noted a goal is to get turf on the infield with the help of some fundraising.
“He did such a great job with that infield,” Brian Ford said of Knight’s work. “In fact, the infield is so good right now. It really drains well. It drains better than our outfield, I think. He did a super job. He worked really hard getting that infield where it’s at, and I’m so thankful he did. It makes my job a whole lot easier.”
Brian Ford said he’s welcoming the opportunity to coach the Lady Hornets.
“I feel great,” he said. “I’m ready to get started. I wish we were playing tomorrow.”
