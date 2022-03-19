Emma Rogers and Brilee Ford combined on a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts, and Albany rallied for seven runs over the final two innings to grab a 9-2 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday in the Ponchatoula Tournament.
Albany also shut out Franklinton 15-0 and picked up a 17-0 win over False River.
ALBANY 9, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 2
Albany snapped a 2-2 tie with a three-run fifth as Ford and Rogers scored on passed balls after reaching on a walk and double, respectively. Lily Arabie’s double scored Erica O’Neal, who reached on a fielder’s choice.
Albany got four hits in a four-run sixth to put the game away.
Rogers went 4-for-4 with three runs, Taylor Williams was 3-for-3 with a run, Chauvin was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Camdyn Cooper was 2-for-4 with two runs to lead Albany, which had 13 hits.
Rogers gave up three hits, two runs and struck out six in four innings, while Ford gave up two hits and struck out seven in three innings of relief.
ALBANY 15, FRANKLINTON 0
Ford and Rogers combined on a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and the Lady Hornets pounded out 17 hits and put together a pair of seven-run innings.
Albany had six hits in a seven-run third, including three doubles, with Rogers and Chauvin driving in single runs on theirs and Madison Clemente driving in two.
Albany had eight hits in a seven-run sixth, including a two-run single from Rogers.
Clemente went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Ford was 3-for-3 with two runs, and Cooper went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI to lead Albany, while Rogers, Chauvin and O’Neal each had two hits.
Ford gave up one hit and struck out 10 in five innings, while Rogers struck out one in a clean inning of relief.
ALBANY 17, FALSE RIVER 0
Ford and Rogers combined on a two-hitter as the Lady Hornets put together a 10-run first inning while False River committed 10 errors in the game.
Sydni Griffith went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, while Ford and Chauvin each had two hits. Cooper, Chauvin, Ford, Griffith and Williams had doubles.
Ford struck out one in a clean inning as the Albany starter, while Rogers gave up two hits and struck out six in two innings of relief.
