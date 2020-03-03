Britney Turner, Annalea Giamalva and Brilee Ford combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and Giamalva had a three-run home run to key a 7-0 win over Pine at Albany on Monday.
Albany snapped a scoreless tie on Abbie Spring's RBI single in the fourth inning, and padded the lead on Giamalva's three-run home run in the fifth.
Erica O'Neal and Giamalva had run-scoring singles in a three-run sixth.
Camdyn Cooper, Madison Knight, Turner, Ford and Spring each had two hits as the Lady Hornets collected 13 in the game.
Turner gave up one hit, one walk and struck out six in three innings. Giamalva gave up two hits and struck out five in two innings, while Ford gave up a hit and struck out one in two innings.
