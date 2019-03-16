The Albany softball team went 2-1 over the weekend in the Grace Christian Tournament, picking up run-rule wins over Harrisonburg and Captain Shreve, while Castor scored a 4-2 win over the Lady Hornets in eight innings.
ALBANY 13, CAPTAIN SHREVE 0
Brittney Turner hurled a three-hitter with six strikeouts, and the Lady Hornets backed her with a 20-hit effort.
Turner and Annalea Giamalva hit home runs for Albany, while Giamalva, Madison Knight and Rayanne Ridgel had doubles.
Heather Degenhardt, Knight, Ridgel and Brook Saxon each had three hits for Albany.
CASTOR 4, ALBANY 2, 8 INNINGS
Kelsey Giddens hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to win it for Castor, which rallied for three runs in the frame.
Giamalva’s solo home run to lead off the sixth inning tied the game at 1-1, Degenhardt’s single scored Giamalva for a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth, setting up Giddens’ home run in the bottom of the inning.
Ridgel went 3-for-3 with a double, and Maddie Oubre and Turner had doubles.
Giamalva gave up nine hits, three runs and struck out six to take the loss.
ALBANY 12, HARRISONBURG 2, 5 INNINGS
Annalea Giamalva went 3-for-3 with four RBIs as Albany led 11-1 after two innings and had 15 hits in the game.
Heather Degenhardt, Madison Knight and Abbie Spring each had two hits, while Brittney Turner had a two-run home run in the first inning.
Turner and Giamalva combined to give up four hits while striking out seven.
