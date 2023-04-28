Albany-Beau Chene Brilee Ford

Albany's Brilee Ford delivers a pitch against Beau Chene.

SULPHUR – The Albany softball team is headed to the state championship game for the first time in school history, and the Lady Hornets made it interesting getting there.

Beau Chene rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh, but Albany held on for an 8-7 win in a Division II non-select semifinal at Frasch Park in Sulphur Friday.

Albany softball players Brilee Ford and Taylor Williams discuss the Lady Hornets' semifinal win over Beau Chene, which put the program into the finals for the first time in school history.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.