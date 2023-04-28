SULPHUR – The Albany softball team is headed to the state championship game for the first time in school history, and the Lady Hornets made it interesting getting there.
Beau Chene rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh, but Albany held on for an 8-7 win in a Division II non-select semifinal at Frasch Park in Sulphur Friday.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Hornets will face No. 1 North DeSoto, which defeated No. 5 Brusly 11-0 in five innings, in the title game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“It feels amazing,” Albany’s Brilee Ford said after collecting three hits and getting the win in the circle. “Hard work is paying off. The teamwork’s paying off. The energy in the dugout’s paying off. Everybody that’s doing their part is really just coming through.”
Albany, which led 5-0 then took the lead again after Beau Chene tied the game, led 8-5 going into the top of the seventh with consecutive singles and a two-out double, cutting the lead to 8-7 before Albany pitcher Brilee Ford got a grounder to end the game.
The Lady Hornets got rolling early as Camdyn Cooper singled, Sydni Griffith followed with a sacrifice bunt, and Ford singled for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Albany padded the lead in the bottom of the second as Jenna Chauvin and Madison Clemente got consecutive one-out singles. Cooper was hit by a pitch with two outs, and Griffith reached on an error, which scored two runs.
Ford walked, and Taylor Williams followed with a two-run single for a 5-0 lead.
“It was really big,” Ford said of the inning. “It gave us momentum to go further innings knowing that we had it and that it wasn’t impossible to get the game going and get runs in quicker.”
Beau Chene tied the game with a five-run fourth on two singles, two walks, a fielder’s choice, an error, a double and a pop-out.
“We’ve learned in past games this season that five (runs) is never enough,” Ford said. “Six is never enough, 10 is not enough, so we knew eventually we had to get in the batter’s box and get a few more runs in.”
Albany re-claimed the lead in the fifth as Griffith had a one-out single, Ford doubled in a run, and Williams singled in a run for a 7-5 lead.
“You go up there, and the first pitch, I’m attacking,” Williams said after going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run. “I’m not looking for a walk. I’m looking to get on base and hit the ball. That’s what I’m just looking for every time I go up.”
Katie Landry reached on an error, and Emma Rogers’ sacrifice fly scored Williams, giving Albany an 8-5 lead, which held up until the seventh.
Ford gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out four in a complete game to get the win.
“I thought I was throwing good,” Ford said. “The umpire behind the plate was pretty tight, which I can respect, so (I was) working the corners when I can, painting the lines, and doing what I can.”
Cooper and Griffith each went 1-for-3 and scored two runs, Ford was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, while Chauvin and Clemente each went 1-for-3 with a run.
Williams took some time to soak up the moment following the win.
“It feels great,” she said of making the championship game. “We feel very appreciated. All this hard work we put in is paying off.”
