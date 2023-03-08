Albany High logo
Courtesy of Albany High on Twitter

Albany rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Emma Rogers and Brilee Ford combined to strike out 13 in a 3-1 win over Brusly on Tuesday at Albany.

Albany’s Katie Landry walked to open the bottom of the sixth to start the rally. Sydni Griffith walked with one out, and Ford followed with a double, knotting the score at 1-1.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.