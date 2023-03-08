Albany rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Emma Rogers and Brilee Ford combined to strike out 13 in a 3-1 win over Brusly on Tuesday at Albany.
Albany’s Katie Landry walked to open the bottom of the sixth to start the rally. Sydni Griffith walked with one out, and Ford followed with a double, knotting the score at 1-1.
With two out, Rogers singled to drive in two runs.
Ford got two strikeouts to start the seventh then gave up a single before getting a strikeout to end the game.
Brusly got its lone run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning following a leadoff single and a dropped third strike with one out.
Rogers went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Albany, which had five hits.
Rogers gave up four hits, a run and no walks and struck out seven in four innings. Ford gave up a hit, no runs, no walks and struck out six in three innings of relief.
