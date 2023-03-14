Albany put together a three-run sixth inning to rally for an 8-5 win over Denham Springs High on Monday at Albany.
The game was tied at 5-5 after four innings, but the Lady Hornets broke through as Katie Landry and Camdyn Cooper drew consecutive one-out walks, and Sydni Griffith doubled, putting Albany ahead 6-5.
After Brilee Ford was intentionally walked, Taylor Williams grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Cooper was out at the plate. Jenna Chauvin followed with a single to center field, scoring two runs.
Denham Springs’ Eve Fruge’ singled and Hayden Averette walked with one out in the top of the seventh, but Albany got a strikeout and a grounder to second to end the game.
Allie Vicknair’s double in the first put DSHS ahead 2-0, but Albany grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single from Williams, who later scored on a single by Madison Clemente with two out.
Griffith singled in a run in the second for a 4-2 lead.
Denham Springs pulled ahead in the top of the fourth as Makinley Harris hit a two-run home run, and Fruge’ singled in a run for a 5-4 lead.
Cooper scored on Williams’ sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the fourth to knot the score at 5-5.
Fruge’ went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead DSHS, which had six hits.
Cooper was 3-for-3 with a run, Griffith went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Chauvin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as Albany had 10 hits.
Emma Rogers gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and struck out three in 3.2 innings. Ford gave up a hit, a walk and struck out four in 3.1 innings of relief.
Bryleigh Jarreau gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and struck out one in three innings. Charity Trahan gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and struck out two in three innings, while Vicknair walked one.
