It’s been a while, but the Albany softball team is headed back to the state tournament.
Brilee Ford threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, and the No. 2 Lady Hornets rallied for a 5-1 win over No. 10 North Vermilion in a Division II non-select quarterfinal playoff game on the road Saturday.
It’s the deepest postseason run in Albany program history, with the Lady Hornets last making the tournament in 2010 when the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals were played at the state tournament.
“The team is excited, excited,” Albany coach Brian Ford said. “They’re going crazy. Parents are happy – couldn’t be a better feeling.”
Albany faces No. 3 Beau Chene, a 7-3 winner over No. 11 Ben Franklin, in the semifinals.
Albany trailed 1-0 but tied the game on Katie Landry’s solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth inning.
“That was huge,” Brian Ford said of the home run. “Very big for us. It just lit our game up and started it off for us, for sure.”
The Lady Hornets padded the lead in the fifth as Lily Arabie led off with a single, and Camdyn Cooper reached on an error on a bunt, allowing Arabie to score for a 2-1 lead.
Cooper moved to second on the error and third on Sydni Griffith’s grounder before scoring on a steal of home for a 3-1 edge.
“We started doing a little more small ball, putting a little more pressure on their defense, and that really seemed to help,” Brian Ford said.
The score remained the same until the top of the seventh when Arabie singled, Cooper walked and both runners moved up on Griffith’s sacrifice bunt. Brilee Ford walked to load the bases, and Taylor Williams and Landry got consecutive singles to drive in runs for the final margin.
Brilee Ford, who walked one, retired North Vermilion in order in the bottom of the seventh.
“She did phenomenal in the circle,” Brian Ford said of Brilee Ford’s effort.
North Vermilion got its run in the first inning on a leadoff triple and a grounder to second in the bottom of the first.
Landry went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Arabie was 2-for-3 with two runs, and Cooper scored two runs to lead the Lady Hornets.
North Vermilion pitchers combined to give up six hits and eight walks with two strikeouts in seven innings.
Brian Ford, who thanked the community for its support, said there’s no time to waste as the Lady Hornets get ready for the state tournament.
“We’ll get right back to work pretty quickly and get our game plans together and start working hard almost immediately to get ready for Sulphur,” he said.
