Albany Softball Team

The Albany softball team readies for its quarterfinal trip to North Vermilion.

 Photo courtesy of Brian Ford

It’s been a while, but the Albany softball team is headed back to the state tournament.

Brilee Ford threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, and the No. 2 Lady Hornets rallied for a 5-1 win over No. 10 North Vermilion in a Division II non-select quarterfinal playoff game on the road Saturday.

