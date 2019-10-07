ALBANY – Brittney Turner of Albany High's softball team may not have taken a direct path to playing college softball, but she’s right on the cusp of doing just that nonetheless.
“It’s definitely something I wanted, but I can’t say for sure that it’s where I thought I’d end up," Turner said of her commitment to Nicholls State. " But it’s amazing because even through everything that I’ve been through from freshman year to this year, it’s been such a positive outcome. Everything I wanted to happen has happened for me.”
Turner said Nicholls offered a scholarship at the beginning of her sophomore year, but she decided to hold off on accepting it. Maybe the biggest obstacle came when she opted not to play competitive travel ball during the summer before her junior year.
“It was a hard decision for me because I felt kind of overwhelmed at the time,” Turner said. “I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do.”
The time off, however, helped Turner gain some perspective on her future in softball.
“Taking that summer off helped me realize what my actual passions are and the goals for myself," Turner said. "So I was able to step back and take a break and really understand why I love the game and why I want to pursue the things I want to pursue. Overall, it may have hurt me in some spots, but I also think it was good for mentally.”
Turner, who was a first-team All-District 7-3A selection at pitcher last season, started to re-establish a relationship with the Nicholls coaching staff at a camp last fall.
“It was one of those camps where so many pitchers went, so many catchers went and they just had coaches lined up and they just watched you pitch,” Turner. “I remember Nicholls standing behind where I was pitching and I noticed them kind of talking about me, but I didn’t want to pay too much attention to it.”
Based on that, the Nicholls coaching staff encouraged her to continue to attend their camps.
“It was just an amazing camp,” Turner said. “They really focus on what you need to do as an athlete, and I just loved that. The energy there was amazing, and I just loved the camp, and then I kept going and they eventually made me an offer.”
The best part for Turner was that the Nicholls coaches remained interested in her after she took the break from summer ball.
“It was honestly really nice for me to know that I know you took a break, but I still want you on my team,” Turner said. “That was such a good feeling to know that they understood where I was coming from and that they still wanted me (to be) a part of their program.”
Turner expects to pitch for the Lady Colonels, a role she enjoys.
“I love to pitch and a I love being in that certain position in the game,” Turner said. “I love, not necessarily the spotlight, but having the game on my shoulders. I don’t know why. People think that’s strange, but I also just love the sport.”
She’s hoping to expand her role after coming along as a hitter last season, leading the Lady Hornets in RBIs while batting in the cleanup spot.
“It’s pitching, but whatever I work for, I’ll be able to do,” Turner said. “They told me I can hit, but I’ll have to prove myself in order to hit. It helps me a lot too to be hitter because I can better understand when I’m pitching what hitters look for because I’ve been in the same spot, so it’s much easier for me as a pitcher to understand a hitter’s perspective when I’ve been in this position, so it’s really beneficial,” Turner said.
Albany coach David Knight praised Turner’s development as a hitter and as a teammate.
"Last year, she came around a lot more as a complete hitter,” Knight said. “It wasn’t all just power. She hit some singles. It wasn’t all triples and home runs, and that’s what it takes to win ball games.
“The thing about Britney is you never hear a word out of Britney – not good, not bad,” Knight continued. “She never says a word back to you as a coach. She doesn’t talk bad about her (teammates). She is the ultimate teammate. You would never know that she’s as talented as she is if you walked in our locker room because her locker is just blended in with the other girls’. If you watch them when they’re running sprints or bleachers or lifting weights, Britney never tries to separate herself from the team and I’ve always respected that about her.”
Turner is focused on her senior season, but she’s also aware how quickly time as moved since her freshman year.
“It’s crazy,” Turner said. “Time flies by when you’re having fun. It’s amazing to say that I’m committed and to know that my future is set and that the things I want to achieve can be achieved, to know that I can play for such wonderful coaches at Nicholls is amazing. They’ve done so much for me already just with helping me going to camps, focusing on making me better and keeping in touch and making me feel secure and the program they have over there.”
